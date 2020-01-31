advertisement

The Oregon Ducks come to Stanford for the cardinal’s toughest conference test this season.

Who: 11. Oregon Ducks (18-4, 7-2) vs. Stanford Cardinal (15-5, 4-3)

When: Saturday, February 1 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Maple Pavilion in Stanford, CA.

TV program: PAC12 network

The Stanford Cardinal is defending its home court against a team from Oregon for the second time in three days. After a tough loss to the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday night, the cardinal faces an even tougher test when the 11th-placed Oregon Ducks come to town. The ducks are playing their second game in a row in California after defeating the Cal Bears on Thursday evening. Stanford was very well at home this year and will be quite a challenge for visiting ducks.

Oregon was clearly one of the best teams in the country this year, with a resume that included victories over Seton Hall, Arizona, Michigan and Memphis (with James Wiseman). The ducks are led by Senior Payton Pritchard, one of the nation’s most talented, if not very eye-catching, players. Pritchard is surrounded by a lot of seasoned talent on the grid, including junior runner-up Chris Duarte, and the Ducks also have a lot of youthful energy from the bank.

Stanford is still a mystery to figuring this out well into the season. The cardinal currently has 15 wins and not bad losses, but still a fairly nondescript record. A 1-point loss to Butler in a neutral game could be the best result of the season. Not to mention that the cardinal has no talent. Junior Oscar Da Silva and newcomer Tyrell Terry do a lot for the team coached by Jerod Haase, with both players averaging over 15 ppg and 5.0 rpg. It will be interesting to see how the duo and the young team compete against such a balanced and talented Oregon team.

A key for the inexperienced cardinal who causes a sensation at home will be that he continues to shoot with three points. Stanford is currently leading the PAC-12 with three field goals with an impressive 39.2% from the depth of the conference game. Overall, the cardinal with the long ball ranks 15th in the nation. Stanford is led in shooting by Tyrell Terry and Spencer Jones, who both average over 42% of 3 on at least 5 attempts per game. Terry has to fight the ducks more because he was only 1: 5 from afar against the state of Oregon.

The ducks are not rags from the depths. Oregon is currently 17th overall out of three, although they struggled a bit in the conference game and only shot 33.5% in those games. Three players on their squad currently shoot better than 40% of three, with Will Richardson leading all shooters, with 42% shooting from the bottom of the bank. The ducks must warm up from across the arch to keep up with Stanford’s team-wide shooting.

Oregon will be the toughest team Stanford has played in the PAC-12 this season. In order for the cardinal to remain at the top of the conference standings, he has to play a tough defense and hit his shots from deep. Oregon has talent across the board, and Stanford is likely to struggle to keep everything in check. You’ll likely focus on slowing down Payton Pritchard, a very difficult task, and forcing other ducks to hit them.

Luckily for Oregon, distributing the ball is one of Pritchard’s best tasks (5.8 APG), and he will have many opportunities to put his teammates together. A win in this important matchup would be huge for both teams if they wanted to improve their tournament readmissions and settings in the PAC-12 tournament.

Final forecast: Oregon – 68, Stanford – 64

