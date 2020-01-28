advertisement

Dayton and Duquesne will meet in Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening. Here’s a preview of the major Atlantic 10 clash.

TV program: Wednesday, January 29, 7:00 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Arena: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Two of the Atlantic 10’s top teams will compete on Wednesday night for the first time this season when Dayton Flyers # 7 travels to Pittsburgh to battle the Dukes of Duquesne. Anthony Grant’s Flyers (18-2, 9-0) have been a prop in the top 25 this season since he finished second to Kansas at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, and have done nothing more than climb the leaderboard since then.

advertisement

Duquesne (15: 4, 5: 2) is in Dayton’s rear-view mirror and is not only on the pace for his best season under Keith Dambrot, but is also about to win for the second time since 1981 and has been for the first time since 1977 a look at the NCAA tournament.

Dayton has only felt beaten twice this season, in this Maui final against Kansas in extra time and a 2-point loss to Colorado No. 20. The Flyers will certainly live up to their name with an average of 83 points per game thus 4th place in the country in this category. In fact, Dayton has scored less than 75 points once this season and won 80 or more than 13 times.

Obi Toppin is probably the most well-known lottery, and for good reason the striker averaged 19.7 points and eight rebounds, both leading the team while drinking 62% of the field shoot. The quartet of Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson, Trey Landers and Rodney Chatman worked for a team. It is one of the best assistant teams in the country, four of which launch 12.9 of Flyers’ 18.9 assistants.

With 15 victories in this game, the Dukes are striving for their highest overall victory in over four decades. While Duquesne’s schedule wasn’t exactly the 27 Yankees, the Dukes, apart from two defeats against UAB and Marshall, had declined everyone else until they were beaten by both Rhode Island and UMass before the match. They did this thanks to the defense, which only allowed 62 points per game and in which the opponents shot only 40.4% out of the field, making them in the top 36 nationwide in every category.

Attacking, top scorer Marcus Weathers’ front court trio and Michael Hughes and Baylee Steele’s centers scored 33 points and 20 rebounds per game, and the second Guard Sincere Carry is an aspiring star who scored 11.5 points and a team high of 4, 5 assists achieved.

The most important thing in this game is what kind of shots Dayton manages against a miserly Duquesne defense. Not only is Dayton fourth in the country in terms of points per game, its 52.5% field goal share is also at the top of the sport. With only 62 points per game and a field goal percentage of only 29.4 percent, the teams that play Duquesne have to do their business in the arena, but face the eighth team in the country in blocked strokes per game (6.3 ). The extent to which Dayton’s high-power offensive can handle its blows is a key factor in this game.

Next: Top 25 of the medium-sized power rankings

In the end, I think it is Dayton’s watch advantage, and not Toppin, that helps them take a narrow win against a Duquesne team that can prove they are ready to become one of the top teams in the Atlantic 10.

advertisement