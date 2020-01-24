advertisement

An enticing top 20 position will emerge in Lubbock on Saturday evening. Kentucky must prevail against Texas Tech in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge.

TV program: Saturday, January 25th, 6:00 p.m. ET. ESPN.

Arena: United supermarkets arena in Lubbock, Texas.

A duo of top 20 teams will compete in the United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday night as Kentucky drives to Texas Tech for the seventh annual Big 12 / SEC Challenge. The Wildcats No. 15 (14-4) are currently a game behind the leading LSU in the overall ranking of the Southeastern Conference, while the Red Raiders No. 18 (12-6) are currently in fifth place with Oklahoma in the Big 12 Conference race lie .

Winners of two consecutive games in Arkansas and against Georgia, Kentucky are number 24 in the NCAA NET system. The wildcats have impressive conquests from Michigan State, Louisville and Alabama, and Kentucky has fallen to Evansville, Utah, Ohio State and South Carolina.

advertisement

Texas Tech, No. 31 in the NET, lost to the TCU earlier this week. The other setbacks go to Iowa, Creighton, DePaul, Baylor and West Virginia, and the Red Raiders have defeated Louisville, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa.

The wild cats, who took part in the March Madness event last spring, are predicted by bracket specialists as number 5 of the Big Dance 2020. For Texas Tech, which reached the championship competition in the 2019 NCAA tournament, the Red Raiders are forecast to be number 9 in the coming March madness.

Let us examine some statistics. Kentucky averages 75.7 points per affair and allows 64.7 points, while the Wildcats connect with 46.4 percent from the field, 76.7 percent from the charity strip and 31.6 percent from beyond arc.

Texas Tech produces 72.7 points every 40 minutes and scores 61.8 points. The Red Raiders hit 44.3 percent from the field, 75.7 percent from the free-throw line and 32.9 percent from below.

In other categories, Kentucky has the edge in ricochets, barriers and sales. Texas Tech sets the tone for assists and steals.

The Wildcats are in their limited series 4-0 against the Red Raiders. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index states that Texas Tech has a 70.1 percent chance of beating Kentucky, and I like the Red Raiders doing business at home compared to the Wildcats.

Prediction: Texas Tech 71 – Kentucky 68

advertisement