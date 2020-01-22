advertisement

Two Big Ten teams looking to gain momentum at the conference will face off in Columbus on Thursday when the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Here is a preview of the slope.

TV program: Thursday, January 21, 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

Arena: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

On Thursday in Columbus, two Big Ten teams are trying to change the situation when the state of Ohio (12-6, 2-5) hosts the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-8, 4-4). When the state defeated Penn State on December 7th, Chris Holtmann’s team was 9-0 and finished 6th in the country. Since then, the Buckeyes are only 3: 6 and are at the end of the conference.

Minnesota started the year 4-5 and started the Big Ten game with a loss to Iowa. Since then, Richard Pitino’s squad has been replaced 6-3, which ironically began with a 13-point win over Ohio State at home. Despite the 4: 4 win, the Golden Gophers struggled to maintain traction this season. Three games were the longest winning streak of the season.

After defeating Kentucky on December 21, the then No. 5 Buckeyes stood 11-1 and looked like one of the best teams in the country, but then something changed. A team that scored over 75 points in seven of these twelve games earlier in the year suddenly struggled to put the ball in the basket. Since that win, they have lost only 1-5 and missed only 75 points twice, one win and one loss.

The Buckeyes reach an average of just under 74 points per game, but have only three double-digit players, led by Kaleb Wessons 14.7. However, during this 1: 5 distance, the offense could only score 63.5 points per game, and if they hope to go back to the level they had reached before Christmas, they will need more than that.

The Golden Gophers didn’t have a free fall like the US state of Ohio, but had big problems gaining momentum this season. With a current score of 4: 4 in Big Ten, Minnesota is in the middle of the table, but is currently only two games ahead. It looked like they would gain some ground in mid-December with a three-game winning streak that started with a win over the state of Ohio. However, a hard loss to Purdue in two hours of overtime prevented this, and since then it has only gone 2: 3 and defeats to the top two teams in the conference, Michigan State and Rutgers.

The key match in this game will again go hand in hand with the leading shooter and rebound in every team competing against each other. Both Ohio State 6-9 270lb. Junior and the Golden Gophers 6-10 270lb. Center Daniel Oturu averaged a double-double, or in Wesson’s case just before one. The big Minnesota man dominated this season with 20.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, and Wesson led his team with 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds. This battle of the big men is not just about color, the two men have made 37 of their 93 three points this season.

It was extremely difficult to win on the road all season long, especially in the Big Ten. But given the recent struggles for the state of Ohio, I think this is one of the rare times that the road team wins and Minnesota gets a season sweep for the state of Ohio.

