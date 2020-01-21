advertisement

As the conference game is already well advanced, Notre Dame welcomes Syracuse in a match of two teams who need every possible win to keep the tournament hopes alive.

TV program: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 7 p.m. [CET] on ESPN 2

Location: Joyce Center in Notre Dame, IN

Wednesday night, the two teams Orange and Fighting Irish meet for the second time in just two and a half weeks. At their last match, each team started the full conference schedule. That day, it was Notre Dame who emerged victorious when they defeated Syracuse in an 88:87 game with a double set by top scorer John Mooney.

After the Fighting Irish lost a couple of conference games and the Orange have now had some great results in their 11: 6 win, both teams are in a difficult situation with regard to tournament goals. However, since there are still many games on the game list, there is time to convert mistakes into rights by increasing the pace and opening yourself up to the best chances they can have. Wednesday’s game could be very big for both teams at the end of the regular season.

Jim Boeheim’s Syracuse team will be in a good mood after winning the last three games in Indiana – tough fights, including an impressive away win over the Virginia Cavaliers. With confidence that the Orange will gain momentum, they will look at their schedule and believe that they have a legitimate chance of gaining pace to get a huge run together. However, you cannot jump with the weapon and have to continue the game one after the other.

If you visit another conference opponent in Notre Dame, a team that you absolutely want to beat after suffering a defeat weeks ago will be your next order on the long list if you want to grow into a bubble team , Jim’s son Buddy Boeheim has been the headline maker for Orange in recent games. He scored nine overtime points in Orange’s big win over Virginia and 22 points in defeating Boston College before losing 26 points on the road against a tricky Virginia Tech outfit. Expect Buddy to take some great shots on Wednesday.

Notre Dame is primarily concerned with the perimeter threats from Syracuse in Boeheim and Elijah Hughes – the latter with second place in the ACC ranking with 19.3 PPG. The deep threat from the orange will certainly prove to be a crucial factor in this game. If it is as efficient as in previous games, the orange could easily make another big win here. If not, the Irish will have a fair share of opportunities at the end of the offensive. Notre Dame is not terrible on either end – they have been shown to be effective in both situations, and at night they can prove to be a problem for everyone.

What Syracuse has to watch out for is the Irish ball movement. Their offensive is anything but stagnant and they are trying to push the ball into the color and use their chances beyond the bow. They currently occupy tenth place in the national team with a breathtaking 17.6 points per game. With Mooney, their presence in color is strong and Dane Goodwin, TJ Gibbs and Prentiss Hubb are all very good three-point shooters, which gives the orange a lot to worry about.

It will be another difficult task for an orange team that has defensively declined significantly since last season. But in the past few games, they have proven that it can be no problem and they can persevere when it matters. It’s all about consistency and getting the most out of your talent this year. Both teams will hardly wait to be in this race, and I think it has a good chance of starting, like the last time they both met. It will be a huge improvement in morale for any side that wins, and it will be a stepping stone to bigger things.

Prediction: Notre Dame 73-74 Syracuse

