The Auburn Tigers want to take a losing streak of two games when they host the surging South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday evening.

TV program: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Place: Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama

It was all good a week ago. The Auburn Tigers were number 4 in the nation, one of the country’s last undefeated teams, according to the AP survey.

Then the Tigers set out to compete against the Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators – two teams that are solid but definitely not the SEC class. Two monstrous defeats later, the Tigers tumble and fall back to 16th place.

Auburn may have scored in the polls, but that doesn’t make Bruce Pearl’s team a bad team. Their two losses are still less than most countries at this point in the season. You will recover from this misery and still reach at least the 4-seed line in March.

Losing 41 points in two games last week is a blow, but Auburn has the comfort of returning home with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday. The Tigers haven’t lost at Auburn Arena all season and survived their last home loss on February 13, 2019.

Auburn’s biggest problem in his 22-point loss to Florida was shooting the team. They shot a terrible 25.5 percent from the field, including 17.4 percent from the three-point range. In the meantime, the Gators went out and made more than half of their shots and almost half of their three-point attempts.

South Carolina, on the other hand, was one of the most difficult teams in the SEC to capture. The Gamecocks defeated Virginia and defeated Kentucky at home. But they also lost to Boston University and Stetson at home. Stetson! The Hatters hadn’t even beaten a SEC team since 2004!

Regardless, South Carolina will perform in the opposite direction from Auburn on Wednesday night. The Gamecocks upset Kentucky and hit Texas A&M on the streets at the weekend. She was supported by a great three-knockout round. In fact, they had a better shot percentage than two.

Despite their outstanding game, the Gamecocks are still a faulty team lately. With an average of 69.9 points per game, they’re not particularly good at hitting the ball. Sophomore guard A.J. Lawson has been playing his strong game from year one with a season that is almost identical statistically. He is the best player on the team, but not yet a star with only 13.8 points per game.

South Carolina has had recent successes against the tigers. Auburn has lost four of their last five regular team-level seasonal competitions (although Auburn defeated South Carolina on the way to the SEC tournament title last year). Each of these four defeats gave Auburn at least 80 points.

Next topic: National ranking

Expect Pearl to train his team to end the team’s struggles after two embarrassing defeats in the past week.

Prediction: Auburn 75, South Carolina 61

