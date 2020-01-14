advertisement

First place at the Big East Conference is when the top 20 teams Seton Hall and Butler compete against each other in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening.

TV program: Wednesday, January 15th, 6:30 p.m. ET. FS1.

Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Stakes at the Big East conference couldn’t be higher as Seton Hall paid a visit to Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday night to duel Butler in a dazzling top 20 collision. Pirates # 18 (12-4, 4-0) and Bulldogs # 5 (15-1, 3-0) are the last teams to be flawless in the league competition, and the winner of this encounter will know for sure Look forward to conquering the conference’s regular verse crown as the Big East game accelerates.

Both groups are on a great roll and have won half a dozen match-ups in a row. Seton Hall, number 19 in the NCAA NET ratings, has had solid victories in the 2019-20 campaign against Iowa State, Maryland, DePaul, Georgetown, Xavier and Marquette, among others. The pirates’ setbacks affect the states of Michigan, Oregon, the aforementioned state of Iowa and Rutgers.

Butler is currently number 2 on the NET and has had success against units such as Minnesota, Wofford, Missouri, Stanford, Ole Miss, Florida, Purdue, St. Johns, Creighton and Providence. The only loss to the Bulldogs between 2019 and 20120 lies with Baylor, a squad that is currently the nation’s leading team for my money.

In addition to the vital importance of this meeting in the Great East, Butler and Seton Hall are looking for a future position in the March Madness. At this point, the bulldogs are considered the number 1 seed among the clammers, with the pirates standing on the four-part line.

From a statistical perspective, Butler and Seton Hall offer several advantages. The pirates are credible with 75.1 points per competition. The Bulldogs are now the number 4 nationwide in points, which are approved every 40 minutes with an impressive 54.4 points.

Seton Hall is better at bouncing, helping, blocking and stealing. Butler gets the nod in less promised sales, as well as shooting percentages from the field, the charity streak, and beyond the bow.

Overall, the Bulldogs top their series 9: 5 against the pirates, including an exciting 70:68 conquest in Indianapolis on February 2, 2019. Twelve of their 14 fights have decided with seven or less points, and I expect another, highly competitive propensity.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Butler has a 75.4 percent chance of beating Seton Hall. The Bulldogs are a perfect 9-0 home race in 2019-20, and they will continue this excellence in overcoming the pirates.

Prediction: Butler 64 – Seton Hall 60

