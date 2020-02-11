advertisement

After both teams were cut off from their first place in the Big Ten, both Illinois and the US state of Michigan are trying to regain the top position in the Big Ten classification.

Who: Illinois Fighting Illinois 16-7 (8-4 Big Ten) vs Michigan State Spartans 16-8 (8-5 Big Ten)

When: Tuesday, February 11 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV program: ESPN

Rankings: Michigan State: # 25 Coaches Poll, # 11 Net Rankings and # 10 Kenpom

Illinois: # 23 Coaches Poll, # 34 Net Rankings and # 27 Kenpom



Illinois was led by real newcomer Kofi Cockburn and star guard Ayo Dosunmu, who led the team in scoring and participating in the game. Cockburn leads the team in rebounds and blocks and, with Giorgi Bezhanishvili, anchors the forecourt of the fightinginii. Dosunmu leads the back room, while Illinois holds the guard position with Trent Frazier, Andres Feliz and Alan Griffin.

Head coach Brad Underwood, who is head of the Illinois program in his third season, has built a strong core with a core of solid players who are ready to compete and win a regular season title in a very competitive Big Ten conference , However, after two straight losses, the Fighting Illinois have to beat the Spartans at home to keep up with Maryland.

Michigan State has not played well lately and has lost three of its last three games. Cassius Winston is considered how the Spartans must win this game to stay in the competition for the Big Ten title in the regular season. Michigan-based Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry will try to take their Fighting Illinois games to a new level, but Illinois defense will be a tough challenge for them and the Spartans.

The Spartans must be able to withstand Illinois’s defenses by defeating the Fighting Illinois by 20 points in a 76-56 win in early January. Attacking there have been good and bad things for the Spartans lately. Michigan State played better offensive in the second half of the last three games, but had major problems in the first half, especially on the road. Michigan State doesn’t have a ton of ball dealers outside of Winston who are experienced, quick, and able to push the ball on the court without turning the ball over. The Spartans don’t play well when they generate double-digit sales.

The good news is that the Spartans really need this win, and Izzo and his team can go far back in the early part of the season to do what Arizona did to Illinois, and that’s a transition goal what is a strength of the state of Michigan. The Spartans can also do what Maryland and Iowa did, and Illinois dared to shoot the three-ball. Illinois didn’t shoot the ball well, shooting 8 for 22 against the Terrapins and Hawkeyes.

One thing Illinois can do is slow down the pace of the game and force the Spartans to launch their offensive off the half board, which isn’t their strength this season. Underwood and his associates have been able to watch the movie from the start of the season and find that Virginia Tech has essentially stopped the Spartan transition offense and made Michigan State play halfway. The Fighting Illinois can also do what Wisconsin and Michigan did by packing it inside and allowing any non-Winston Spartan to shoot over the bow. The Spartans against Michigan shot 6 for 23 from the three-point distance and Winston made half of these six three-point attempts.

Next topic: What Big Ten teams need to do to get a bid

Illinois and Michigan State were # 1 and # 3 in the last Big Ten Power Rankings. However, both teams have lost their last two games and Maryland is now only 1st in the Big Ten. This is a game that both teams must win to keep up with the Terrapins if they want to win the Big Ten title in the regular season and reach number 1 in the Big Ten tournament. This game should be very competitive and close.

Prediction: Illinois 76, Michigan State 75

