advertisement

In this year’s biggest Big Ten game, Maryland meets Illinois at a showdown at the Big Ten conference. Who will win?

Who: Maryland Terrapins (18-4, 8-3) vs Illinois Fighting Illinois (16-6, 8-3)

When: Friday, February 7th at 8 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, IL

advertisement

TV program: FS1

The second round of Maryland vs. Illinois gives a taste on Friday night as the Terps come to Champagne, IL to compete against the Fighting Illinois. If the first match of the year is an indication, this game is a classic. This first ended in a heartache for the Illinois team when UMD’s Anthony Cowan scored a cold-blooded 3-point goal to win the game for the Terps who won 15 points behind at home. These are not the same two teams that competed against each other in 2019. Both have grown to themselves and have improved a lot since then. With sole control over the Big Ten on the line, this showdown between two of the best in the league should be another wild one.

Illinois is led by Ayo Dosunmu, the potential NBA wing, and the very large Kofi Cockburn. Dosunmu was a very fast and talented scorer who was largely kept in check in the first round against the Terps. The runner-up only gained 9 points in the 4/7 shooting and was thus significantly below his average of 15.8 ppg. Braking him again will be the Terps’ primary goal in defense. At the end of the key, the 7-foot Cockburn will be an enormous task for Terps’ big Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith. Yes, the nickname “Stix” makes you wonder how much he can slow down the great man from Illinois in Jamaica. However, Cockburn only scored 9 points in the first match, although they often looked like child’s play to him.

In the first encounter between the two teams, both Cockburn and his not so big compatriot Giorgi Bezhanishvili had major problems with 4 fouls each and were limited to 21 and 26 minutes. Conversely, Stix Smith had only 3 fouls throughout the game and managed to stay for 33 minutes. If one of the big players gets into bad trouble, this will fundamentally change the game and eliminate shot blockers and important goal scorers for both teams. It is an early strategy for both teams to get into the lane and try to pull fouls.

Speaking of Stix Smith: In the last six games in Maryland he was at the peak of his career with an average of 20.3 ppg, 11.7 rpg and 3.0 bpg. At the same time, he was included in the list of 20 wooden watch finalists. The tall man is long, can shoot from a distance, run across the ground and repel shots, and has shown no signs of slowing down. Smith won’t make it alone against Illinois. Senior Anthony Cowan is almost guaranteed to advance, but one of the trios of Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins or Eric Ayala will have to play well for the Terps to win the road.

The Terps have won their last two games on the road, but are sitting in a difficult 2-4 away game this season. The only losses to the Terrapins this season were real street games. On the other hand, Illinois lost just one home game this year, an 81:79 loss to Miami (FL), which was the low point of an otherwise outstanding season for the Fighting Illinois. Illinois has suffered a heavy defeat in 18-strong Iowa and will try to improve again in defending its home court.

Next Topic: Big Ten Basketball Power Leaderboard

Overall, the team that has no nasty problems and is capable of getting hot from the depths will likely be the one to win. Maryland has had much quicker starts in recent games and has resisted an early season trend that Illinois took advantage of when the teams first met. Illinois, however, has an abundance of goalscorers and home advantages, which is why they rightly favor this game. At a hotly contested Big Ten conference this year, every game counts and is even bigger than most of the others.

Final forecast: Illinois – 83, Maryland – 75

advertisement