A top 20 ranking in the Big East Conference takes place Wednesday night when Villanova goes to Indianapolis to compete with Butler.

TV program: Wednesday, February 5, 6:30 p.m. ET. FS1.

Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Hinkle Fieldhouse will undoubtedly prove to be boisterous and hectic this Wednesday night as Butler Villanova welcomes the city to the Big East Conference in an exciting and decisive conflict. Both teams had disappointing home setbacks last weekend, with Bulldogs # 19 (17-5, 5-4) losing to Providence and # 10 (17-4, 7-2) losing to Creighton.

This tempting duel is extremely important for any team as it is the upcoming March Madness and Big East races in the regular stanza. At this point, Villanova is a matter behind leaders Seton Hall, while Butler follows the pirates through three competitions.

The Bulldogs are currently in 12th place on the NCAA-NET system and are forecast to be No. 4 seed in the Big Dance 2020. The wildcats, number 13 in the NET, are currently predicted to be number 3 in the NCAA tournament.

Butler has a long list of solid successes, including units like Missouri, Minnesota, Stanford, Ole Miss, Florida, Purdue, St. Johns, Creighton, Providence, Marquette and Georgetown. Conversely, the Bulldogs were beaten by Baylor, the country’s best crew, Seton Hall, DePaul, Villanova and the above-mentioned brothers.

Villanova’s successes have been compared to Kansas, Xavier, Mississippi, Georgetown, DePaul, Connecticut, Butler, Providence, St. John and Creighton. On the other hand, the Wildcats Baylor, Ohio State, Marquette and the Bluejays have succumbed.

If Butler and Villanova collide, there will be an excellent defense against a pretty good offensive. So far, the Bulldogs have one of the best lines of defense in the higher education sector in the 2019-20 season, as they only allow 59.9 points every 40 minutes.

The Wildcats, on the other hand, are believable on the offensive and score an average of 73.9 points per game, while they combine 44.1 percent from the field, an impressive 78.1 percent from the charity strip and 34.9 percent from the afterlife ,

In other statistical departments, this pair of groups recovers fairly evenly, supports, blocks, steals and generates sales. Opportunities of the second chance through the offensive glass as well as transition buckets that occur due to forced mistakes will prove to be critical.

Next: Bracketology field updated

Butler has a 66.8 percent chance to beat Villanova, according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index. The Wildcats won the first match, 76-61 in January, and I believe the Bulldogs will capture the follow-up match.

Prediction: Butler 67 – Villanova 64

