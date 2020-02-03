advertisement

Classic rivalry hits hardwood for the first time this year when the state of Ohio comes to Michigan this Tuesday. Who will get the victory?

Who: Ohio State Buckeyes (14-7, 4-6) vs Michigan Wolverines (13-8, 4-6)

When: Tuesday, February 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, MI

TV program: ESPN2

If this match were to take place earlier in the year, it would be a potential game of the year as the two teams set the season ablaze. After both teams climbed into the top 5 earlier this season, it has been difficult since then. Both teams have had problems lately, but still have a lot of time to improve their season. Both schools still have fantastic resumes (Ohio State Kenpom: 12, Michigan Kenpom: 28), and winning this huge rivalry game will really help both teams get the better of it. The rivalry in this match will only add to the game’s upcoming fireworks.

Michigan won the double-digit matchup against the Buckeyes last season. You’ve lost a lot of talent and a coach since then. But new head coach Juwan Howard lets this year’s Wolverines play solid basketball. Zavier Simpson and his incredible hook-shot layup type thing (you know what I’m talking about when you saw him play) are a tough defender and a great leader. Jon Teske is a solid, tall man who leads the team with points per game, and second-goal scorer Isiah Livers recently returned after an injury to miss another blow to Michigan.

Speaking of Teske, his matchup against Kaleb Wesson, the star of the state of Ohio, will be the key to the game. The two players can bounce, block shots, and stretch the ground. Wesson is stronger than Teske and should be able to punch through him, but Teske’s length makes it difficult to hit him no matter how close you can get to the basket.

Wesson prevailed against Teske last year. Wesson finished with 12 points, seven boards and three blocks, while Teske only put up four points and five boards. However, both players have matured this year and this round should be a wild one, with a bit of BBQ chicken on the post here and there.

Another important matchup in this rivalry game is that between the Point Guards Zavier Simpson and Duane Washington Jr.Washington was just a freshman who fell off the bench when the two teams met last year. With 11.2 ppg, Washington has to assert itself as second of the team against the hard defensive presence of Zavier Simpson. The second horse chestnut may be explosive, but the older Simpson is a tough, experienced defender who doesn’t leave room for the ball handler.

You can’t talk about a Big Ten conference game this year or the home advantage, it seems. No team at the conference currently has a victory record on the road and only four teams have a .500 record away from home. The US state of Ohio is no different as it has a record 2 to 4 in real street games and only one win on the conference street against Northwestern. The horse chestnut’s other street win was a 74:49 defeat by the UNC at home, even with a (substantially) healthy Cole Anthony. In addition, the Wolverines in Ann Arbor are only 2-2 in the conference game and have lost two goals at home.

Next topic: Bracketology loser of the week

Overall, it should be a hot game with two rivals sidelined in their seasons. Both schools have picked up a bit lately as both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines have recently won tough games against Indiana and Rutgers, respectively. With matchups that can be seen all over the square, historical rivalry and a crowded house, this should be a tight back and forth with lots of energy.

Final forecast: Ohio State – 63, Michigan – 61

