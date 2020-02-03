advertisement

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – JANUARY 30: Maryland Terrapins head coach Mark Turgeon looks on against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half of Xfinity Center on January 30, 2020 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

Mountain West Basketball Power Rankings: Boise State, Utah State on the advance of John Vaccaro

Can the Rutgers Scarlet Knights upset the Maryland Terrapins and bring them their first loss at the Xfinity Center this season?

who: 15. Maryland Terrapins 17-4 (7-3 Big Ten) vs. 25.Rutgers Scarlet Knights 16-6 (7-4 Big Ten)

advertisement

When: Tuesday, February 4 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, MD

TV program: FS1

The # 15 Maryland Terrapins have another opponent and a tough test ahead of them in the # 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Last season, the Terps in Piscataway, New Jersey, won their only encounter against them 77:63.

Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith joined for 26 points and 15 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. and Eric Ayala joined for 26 points and Serell Smith Jr. had 11 points from the bench. Eugene Omoruyi and Montez Mathis were the only two-digit goalscorers for the Scarlet Knights in this game. Both teams scored many points in the paint and ricocheted off the ball. The Maryland Terrapins parted because of their shot selection. In the first half, they shot 43 percent off the pitch and 53 percent in the second half.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are a completely different team this season. In the Big Ten, they occupy sixth field target percentage (45 percent), second place in rebounds per game (40.9) and second place in thefts per game (7). They are led by Ron Harper Jr. (11.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG) and Akwasi Yeboah (9.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 38.7 percent shooter from the three-point line). Geo Baker and Myles Johnson are also good point options.

Maryland defeated Iowa because they maintained color dominance and caused Iowa playmakers to get into trouble. These two things opened up the game to the Terps. Although the Scarlet Knights were advancing against Michigan with 51-37 (26-6 offensive rebounds), they lost in Madison Square Garden.

Next: Biggest takeaways of the week

The Maryland Terrapins win if they bounce the ball back at high speed, attack the basket and push the ball into the transition. For the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to win on the road, they need to set the pace of the game early and play solid defense.

advertisement