Rutgers Basketball ranks 25th in the country. Tomorrow the Scarlet Knights will meet Michigan in Madison Square Garden.

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

When: February 1st at 4:30 p.m. EST: TV: Big Ten Network

Rutgers Basketball entered the AP top 25 leaderboard in week 12 of the college basketball season. Steve Pikiell’s team has been 4-1 in the last five games. All four victories were played in the friendly games of the Rutgers Athletic Center. Rutgers is 15-0 at home. The last five Big Ten competitions at the RAC have been sold out. The only loss in the last five games went to # 19 Iowa at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena [80-85]. The home win streak drove the Scarlet Knights to a second-placed duel with Maryland as both teams have 7-3 conference records on the east coast.

The last ten games of the Big Ten Conference 2019-20 regular season begin tomorrow afternoon for Rutgers. Head coach Pikiell has a 0-3 record against Michigan. This game is played in Madison Square Garden and even if it is considered a neutral playing field, it should actually be about as neutral as Penn State’s Palestra. The other nine games Rutgers still has to play will find the Knights on the street six times. We know how the Big Ten street teams normally do, so we’ll see how the Scarlet Knights get along from home. One thing for coach Pikiell is that good team defense is usually important.

Let’s look at a breakdown by points for Rutgers. If the knights play conference games at home, they score an average of 68.7 points and limit their opponent to 61.2 points. During their three road losses, Rutgers opponents scored an average of 72 points, while the Knights scored an average of 65.3 points. The road loss margin for Rutgers is -6.7, while the home win margin is +7.5. What I get from these numbers is that Rutgers loses games by 2.25 possessions, while they win home games by 2.5 possessions. If you add the Knights’ victory in Lincoln to the road calculations, the loss margin drops to -0.7. Since Rutgers is responsible for all conference games, he loses less than one point in street games.

Michigan Wolverines Basketball’s record in the last five games is the exact opposite of Rutgers. Michigan is 1-4 with their only win at the Huskers expense, 79-68. Your senior point guard will be banned for non-compliance with team rules, leaving doubts as to whether he will be available to play tomorrow. The bright spot for Michigan is that they defeated Nebraska on the street without Xavier Simpson and Isaiah Livers. This team can build on that.

Michigan has to find answers for their terrible three points and they also have to do more three point attempts by their opponent. In the past five games, Big Blue has converted 37 out of 131 attempts into a 28.2 percent clip. Your opponents made 34 out of 83 long-distance attempts. That is a respectable 40.2 percent. The answer might be to take better quality pictures from the depths. Michigan had 48 three-point attempts more than its opponent and only 9 points to show. How many of these 48 deep attempts resulted in casual games or fouls against Michigan? That’s a good question and I don’t have time to research this answer for you. I think it is an advantage for Michigan to take three higher quality pictures.

In this test, I did my best to give an overview of how these two teams have played in the last five games. In my opinion, Rutgers plays at a high level and they travel to Madison Square Garden, just 62 km away on I-95. The New York and New Jersey fans will take effect to support their # 25 knights. I’m looking for Rutgers. Geo Baker and Company will present themselves in the bright lights from MSG. Just don’t bet on the farm.

