Nevada and the state of San Diego meet in an exciting Mountain West competition. Will the Aztecs keep rolling or can the wolf pack cause a major disturbance on the road?

TV program: Saturday, January 18, 8 p.m. ET. CBSSN

Arena: Viejas Center in San Diego, California

It was an up and down season for Nevada (11-7) in Steve Alford’s first year as head coach. These wolf packs have been the MWC class in recent years, although their opponent on the pitch almost certainly won this title in 2020. This season, Nevada had some disappointing performances after losing two losses before a narrow home win against an unknown Wyoming team.

Many of the faces of these MWC master teams have evolved, but there is still a lot of talent for the wolf pack in the closet. Junior Guard Jalen Harris (18.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and Senior Guard Jazz Johnson (17.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg) make up a significant part of the offense in a team whose scoring does not depend on their tall men , Her appearances helped Nevada get the Wyoming job done on a night that 3 didn’t fall. Another name to look at is Senior Guard Lindsey Drew (12.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg), although he has had problems in the past week.

This is a Randtop 100 team that sits 102nd in NET and 101st in KenPom. The Wolf Pack is an offensive team with defensive battles this season. When it comes to forcing sales, they rank near the bottom of the nation, but have one of the nation’s best 3-point defenses. If this team hits their outside shots and defends well, they can be a well-oiled machine that plays more like a top 50 team.

The last undefeated team is at home as San Diego State (18-0) started with a bang this season. Her most impressive victories this season went to Iowa, Creighton and BYU. So far, they have been doing business in the conference game, winning their first seven MWC games, and showing no signs of slowing down.

The Aztecs really developed talent, led by Malachi Flynn (16.6 ppg, 4.8 apg). Flynn led the Aztecs to goals in six of the last seven games, led the team in theft and was able to put the ball in the tire from anywhere on the pitch. Older attacker Yanni Wetzell (11.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg) has become a serious threat, while younger attacker Matt Mitchell (11.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg) has been at the forefront in recent weeks. With a few talents in the rest of the line-up, this team is not beaten so deep in the season for nothing.

The state of San Diego ranks 3rd in NET, 12th in KenPom and currently 7th in AP Top 25. The Aztecs play slow, methodical basketball and do it regularly at both ends. They are at the top of the league when it comes to avoiding sales, grabbing defensive boards, and possibly having an even better 3-point defense than the wolf pack. They had the worst outdoor shooting night of the season on Tuesday and still managed to stay perfect with a win in Fresno.

For the wolf pack, they must clearly limit the state of San Diego’s crime, especially in the long run. If they can defend themselves, they can try to remove the Aztec crowd from the game before they are suffocated. For the Aztecs, the key is to get back on the attack aggressively while maintaining the defensive pressure that has won the games throughout the season.

Next: The 5 biggest questions about Mountain West for the rest of the season

The state of San Diego has licensed less than 70 points in each of the last ten competitions. Nevada has not looked particularly good in the last few games. On paper, this seems like an easy win for the Aztecs, especially when playing at home, but there’s a reason why they’re playing the games. The wolf pack has the talent to leave San Diego with a big shock, but it will require a herculean effort on both sides of the ball, something I just don’t see.

Prediction: San Diego State 77, Nevada 64

