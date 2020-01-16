advertisement

The past decade in Indian badminton was full of extreme stories. Unprecedented success, attention and fame made the creamy layer of local talent famous. Rising prize money, rewards and exposure made them financially secure. A steep increase in their following gave some of them celebrity status that most of their predecessors could easily envy.

Although disciplines such as shooting, archery, chess, wrestling, boxing and queuing have earned more medals in the past decade, badminton won more. Since live badminton action was offered all over the country, even occasional athletes experienced one or two triumphs.

advertisement

The live broadcast of every major tournament made the country’s leading players famous and popular. The images of the triumphant Indians were remembered by television viewers and administrators alike. The impact on those responsible for the Indian Ministry of Sport and the Indian Sports Authority was reflected in the fact that sport received more funds.

Where it all started: The gold medalists of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, Ashwani Ponappa, Saina Nehwal, Jwala Gutta and P. Kashyap. If one were to focus on the beginning of the rise in the popularity of badminton in India in the past decade, these medals could well be the trigger. – V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM

The growing popularity of badminton provided the right environment for the establishment of the Premier Badminton League, the richest of its kind in the world.

For players, seniors and juniors, awareness of overseas tournaments followed with astonishing regularity. Unfortunately, some undeserved actors also used the generosity of government funding. Overall, however, more players than ever have had an idea of ​​how they play at different levels of the international circle. After a series of exposure trips with no lock-up period, reality became visible in two seasons – 2018 and 2019.

In addition to the expected success at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and two of the greatest successes in Sindhu’s career – the BWF World Tour Final 2018 and the World Cup 2019 – as well as B. Sai Praneeth’s Bronze World Cup, there was little reason to celebrate in India.

Unexpected reward: B. Sai Praneeth won a surprise bronze at the 2019 World Cup and overtook Srikanth for the first time in the year-end ranking. – NAGARA GOPAL

Even Saina’s only success – at the Indonesian Masters 2019 – came after the resignation of the reigning Olympic and triple world champion Carolina Marin from the finale after a knee injury when the Spaniard led 10: 4.

A closer look at the decade shows some encouraging facts. The former number 1 in the world Saina Nehwal, P.V. Sindhu, B. Srikanth, P. Kashyap and the double specialist G. Jwala rose to a single-digit world ranking.

International titles and medals have been won at various levels. Many new coaching academies shot up and took care of the young brigade. Many former players started training and badminton seemed to offer better prospects than before.

If one were to agree on the starting point for this rise in badminton popularity, the 2010 Commonwealth Games could trigger gold medals for Saina and double gold for Jwala and Ashwini Ponnappa. With the double gold, India won 37 gold medals against England. Saina’s comeback win brought the host to second place ahead of England for the first time.

In fact, Saina won three BWF Superseries titles in 2010 – the highest in a year – and was crowned India Open Grand Prix. Saina really aroused the nation’s imagination. The 2012 Olympic bronze medal made her a household name.

Not many remember that Saina performed the best of her career at the 2012 Indonesian Open, where she really made a name for herself as an Olympic gold medalist. Fifth, Saina overcame the challenges of the third Chinese seed, Wang Shixian, which won the gold medal at the 2010 Asian Games and the No. 1 world rankings in the quarter-finals.

In the final, Saina defeated the future Olympic champion in China, the fourth seed Li Xuerui, who astonished the number 1 in the world and compatriot Wang Yihan the day before.

After a successful year in 2012, Saina had to go without an important title the following year before adding a few more in 2014 and reaching the No. 1 world rankings in 2015. In the same year she also reached the finals of the World Cup.

However, Saina injured herself at the 2016 Rio Games and after that her career was not the same.

Saina’s other successes included the Australian Open 2016, the Malaysian Open Grand Prix 2017 and the Indonesian Masters 2019. Unfortunately, her World Cup bronze was lost in the background to the noise of Sindhus silver.

During these years, Saina collected some personal reasons to be happy. On the course, she won the Nationals twice and the Commonwealth Games gold in 2018 – all at the expense of arch-rival Sindhu. Outside the court, she married old buddy P. Kashyap.

She decided twice to part with her coach and mentor P. Gopi Chand before returning to him. In 2011, after the 2010 Asian Games debacle, their performance between Saina and Gopi sank to an alarming low. But her decision to return to Gopi helped her end the year as a finalist in the BWF Tour final.

In 2014 Saina decided to leave Gopi and train with Vimal Kumar in Bangalore. In 2017, she made another U-turn to return to Gopi in Hyderabad.

READ |

Kento Momota flies home after a fatal car accident

A total of 21 BWF Tour titles, which were accompanied by medals from the Olympic Games, World Championships, Asian Games, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Games, have really made Saina a pioneer of women’s badminton in the country.

Meanwhile, Sindhu became more and more noticeable. Although she hasn’t won as many BWF Tour titles as Saina or number 1 in the world, her performances at the marquee events were far more noticeable.

The 2016 Olympic Silver Medal, five World Cup medals, including the historic title in 2019 and the silver medals in the two previous editions that go with the bronze medals in 2013 and 2014, make them the most successful Indian single player alongside the 2019 World Cup final.

Sindhu followed the path chosen by Saina and has already gone further. She has not achieved Saina’s consistency or improved her personal record against it, but Sindhu has made great strides in popularity and recognition.

READ |

Lakshya and Subhankar lose qualification in Indonesia Masters

With her reported earnings of $ 8.5 million in 2018 and $ 5.5 million in 2019, Sindhu made it onto the Forbes list of the highest paid athletes!

Sindhu and Saina played a role together with the double combination of G. Jwala and Ashwini Ponnappa and won bronze medals at the Uber Cup in 2014 and 2016.

Jwala, the nation’s most popular double player, contributed to the rise of Indian badminton in a different way than Saina and Sindhu. Her personality, her presence on the court, her extravagance and her appearance in the badminton arena attracted more spectators. Whether it was her mixed dual career with V. Diju or the more productive collaboration with Ashwini, Jwala could not be overlooked. After Saina and Sindhu, Jwala’s appearance is undoubtedly the most photographed face of the Indian shuttle.

Because the media focused mostly on single appearances, Jwala and Diju didn’t get the attention they deserved when they were the first Indian couple to win the Grand Prix Gold at the 2009 Chinese Taipei Open.

They also made history by being the first Indian mixed doubles team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals in 2009, and repeat it in 2010.

More importantly, Jwala and Diju stunned the world of badminton when they reached the final of the 2009 BWF Super Series Masters Finals. This was the first Indian entry in the finale of this prestigious, cash-rich closing event.

The couple were successful at Grand Prix events, but after the 2012 Olympics, where they qualified for both couple events, Jwala took a sabbatical and returned to continue playing in a two-seater.

The highlight of the Jwala-Ashwini couple was the bronze medal of the 2011 World Cup in London. The duo reached a career level of 10 and won two Uber Cup bronze medals in India.

Even though the absence of a strong third pair of women singles and men doubled India in the Sudirman Cup or in the Thomas and Uber Cup competitions, Jwala’s presence clearly kept the hopes alive in the two competitions.

Meanwhile, the country’s male players finally made their mark in the elite. Kashyap showed the way and won the 2014 Commonwealth Games Gold, but was unable to implement his achievements in title shows from the BWF Superseries or the World Tour.

The quarter-finalist of the 2012 Olympic Games climbed to sixth place in the world rankings until K. Srikanth’s performance improved. Srikanth, who won six BWF Superseries titles, including four in 2017 and three Grand Prix crowns, took first place in the world.

A purple spot: K. Srikanth, winner of six BWF Superseries titles (four of them in 2017) and three Grand Prix crowns, achieved first place in the world. – PTI

B. Sai Praneeth also increased interest in 2017 by winning a super series and a Grand Prix title. In fact, he took a surprise bronze from the 2019 World Cup and eventually overtook Srikanth in the year-end leaderboard.

Although Sameer Verma and H. S. Prannoy also had some happy moments and some surprising results, Indian badminton showed signs of stagnation in 2019.

The silver lining was provided by young Lakshya Sen, who reached the 33rd world rankings and qualified for almost all elite BWF events in 2020. The double duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty delivered some very encouraging results and promised to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

One thing for tomorrow: Indian badminton showed signs of stagnation in 2019. However, the silver lining came from young Lakshya Sen, who reached the 33rd level in the world rankings and was able to qualify for almost every elite BWF event in 2020. – VIVEK BENDRE

A closer look reveals that the current lot of seniors emerged as juniors at the beginning of the decade. In the end, this proves that the country’s juniors have not grown to become world champions since 2011.

Gopi, who turned the fate of Indian badminton by shaping the careers of Saina, Sindhu, Kashyap, Srikanth and Sai Praneeth, was rightly awarded several sports and Padma prizes.

In his academy in Hyderabad, he dealt with the players in a disciplined manner. The government authorities supported him until the end. The presidents of the Badminton Association of India alternately gave him a free hand and everything looked fine as long as the results were encouraging.

However, controversy leading to litigation was not far from Gopi. Jwala was the first to speak out against the head coach. He was also tried by players like Maharashtra’s Prajakta Sawant, Telangana’s Vaishnavi Reddy, and later by Kerala’s dual specialist Aparna Balan to question how they were treated.

Some notable foreign coaches decided to leave the country before their contracts expired, and also pointed out how difficult it was to work with some “unsafe” Indian coaches at Gopi’s Academy.

Indonesian coach Mulyo Handoyo, recognized by players like Sindhu, Srikanth and Praneeth for their accomplishments, left the country before ending his tenure in December 2017. He later became Singapore’s national coach.

In 2019, Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun, who made Sindhu the world champion, left the team shortly after the historic triumph. It was initially reported that she was gone to take care of her sick husband. However, she soon took on a coaching assignment in Chinese Taipei and revealed in an interview that her stay in India ended with an unpleasant news.

In December, another Indonesian coach, double specialist Flandy Limpele, spoke about the “bad attitude” of some Indian players in the elite camp and expressed concern about the “lack of teamwork”.

Looking ahead, 2020 could mean the end of multiple careers, as the SAI and BAI, in consultation with Gopi, clearly focus on maintaining the younger lot. This also means that players like Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Prannoy and Kashyap might find it a little more difficult unless they have made up their overall shows in the past two seasons.

The good news is that Gopi, the coach, is back on badminton court early in the morning, just like he has been with Saina, Sindhu and others for most of the decade.

From today’s perspective, it is difficult to assess India’s prospects for 2020 too optimistically. With regard to the Olympic qualification, there is no lack of motivation for the players in the new year. However, it is also time that an average Indian badminton fan is more realistic than becoming an angry victim of his expectations.

advertisement