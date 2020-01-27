advertisement

Hundreds of thousands of people have signed a petition asking the NBA to update their logo to showcase Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles yesterday, January 26.

It came after Boosie Badazz went to Instagram to pay tribute to the late basketball star, who died in the accident along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

“Rest in peace, Kobe,” he said. ‘That shit sad, Dawn. That sucks, man. , , It’s only right that the NBA takes Jerry West off the logo and puts Kobe Bryant on the logo, man. That’s only right, man. Fuck it, man. You have to put Kobe Bryant on the NBA logo. “

Almost 200,000 people have now signed a petition asking the club to “immortalize” the 41-year-old in the form of a new logo.

Please sign this petition with the untimely and unexpected death of the great Kobe Bryant to perpetuate him as a new NBA logo.

Kobe and Gianna were on their way to the Mamba Academy for basketball training when the crash happened. Eyewitnesses say they heard the helicopter stutter before it crashed into a hill in Casabalas and went up in flames.

Although the police had not yet officially released the names of the other victims at the time of writing, their families and friends have paid tribute to them on social media.

Co-basketball player Michael Jordan led the tribute for Kobe in the sports world and described Kobe as “one of the game’s greatest and a creative force”.

He was a strong competitor, one of the game’s greats and a creative force. Kobe was also a great father who loved his family very much – and was very proud of his daughter’s love for basketball.

Former Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal described the loss as a “tragedy” and wrote:

There are no words to express the pain. I’m going through this tragedy of losing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I am sick now

Rest in peace to all who tragically lost their lives.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

