Exploring some of the most scenic destinations in the world, here are 20 interesting walking vacations available for 2020, all from Scotland.

1. Cyprus

Akamas Peninsula, Cyprus.

The romantic Mediterranean island of Cyprus has long been a favorite with British vacationers.

Popular all year round, discover more on this amazing island, explore the legends of the country, the spectacular landscapes and the charming seaside resorts.

The experiences offered range from venturing along the scenic Akamas Peninsula, wandering through landscapes dominated by the iconic Troodos Mountains, and following portions of the Vouni (Peak) mountain trail that climbs up to the monastery. from Chrysorogiatissa.

2. Majorca

Majorca, Spain.

Featuring the best of a beautiful Spanish island, this popular route takes travelers on a journey taking advantage of the Cala Ratjada peninsula, in the S’heretat Mountains and crossing the dunes of Es Munt Gros.

Plenty of free time ensures that you leave on your own terms, checking other islands before starting the return journey.

3. Crete

The Gulf of Mirabello, Crete, Greece.

Highlights, including the historic city of Elounda and the island of Spinalonga, this coastal and mountainous hiking route allows travelers to spend their time between Gouves and Rethymno.

During the first walk, vacationers will follow a route to meet the magnificent Gulf of Mirabello before enjoying a guided tour of the island of Spinalonga, which once housed lepers isolated from the main island.

Other experiences include the city of Rethymno and its old Venetian quarter and the ancient city of Eleftherna.

4. Cascais and Sintra National Park in Portugal

The Lisbon coast.

Relatively close to the capital, travelers will find huge wooded areas stretching to the Portuguese coast.

Jewel of the Portuguese Riveria, this celebration includes 3 guided walks exploring the park with key experiences ranging from climbing at one of the highest points in the region, to Land’s End in Cabo da Roca and admiring the gardens of the palace of Monserrate.

5. The Algarve

Beautiful sandy beach near Lagos in Ponta da Piedade.

The famous Algarve of Portugal is best known for its incredible coastline with many beautiful beaches and unspoiled countryside.

Setting out to present the best of the region, a meticulous mix of walking highlights spans the epic sites of Praia de Benagil and Praia de Marinha, the story found along the cobbled streets of Silves and the huge rock formation of Ponta da Piedade emerging from the Atlantic Ocean.

6. High Tatras of Poland

High Tatras of Poland.

Heading towards the heart of Poland, the glorious High Tatra region is celebrated worldwide for its natural landscapes, famous peaks and deep gorges.

Bringing together two of Poland’s most famous sights, the highlights of the route include a raft tour through the breathtaking Dunajec Gorge, a visit to the deeply historic city of Krakow and Ojcowski National Park.

7. Lake Maggiore

Lake Maggiore.

Traveling to one of the largest lakes in Italy, the pleasures of Lake Maggiore on the Swiss border await you.

Based in Stresa, speedboat rides follow tracks through the countryside near the Major.

You will discover charming villages by the lake, travel on the famous chestnut route from Belgirate to Stresa before boarding an alpine train which stops at the village of Premosello Chiovenda.

Arriving in the village, the chosen route finally leads to isolated Colloro, overlooking the Val Grande National Park – the largest national park in Italy.

8. The Italian Riviera

Monte Carlo.

Based in the seaside resort of Bordighera, walking holidays taking advantage of the Italian Riviera follow in the footsteps of great artists and literary giants who spent time enjoying the sun in this beautiful part of Europe.

In addition to visiting the artists’ village of Bussana Vecchia, holidaymakers will also be able to enjoy the city of Menton, famous worldwide for its annual festival, before going down to Monte Carlo, home to the rich and famous.

9. Transylvanian Alps

Bran Castle, Romania.

Heading into the Romanian countryside, the key chapters of this holiday include the Alpine landscapes of Fagaras and Bucegi and a walking tour of the capital Bucharest.

A vacation in the region would not be complete without stopping at the iconic Bran Castle, steeped in legend and famous for the inspiration of Castle Dracula in the famous novel by Bram Stroker.

10. Spanish coast of orange blossom

Peniscola, Spain.

Setting off to explore some of Spain’s greatest treasures, the country’s magnificent coast of orange blossoms – named after the fruit that thrives in the generous climate – is a wonderful corner of Spain worth exploring. foot.

From Peniscola and its 13th century castle to the magnificent desert of the Palms mountain range and beyond the top of Morella Hill, the region is full of fascinating places to discover on carefully designed excursions and walks showing the best of this stretch of coastline.

A perfect optional excursion available for vacationers who want to visit one of the most elegant cities in Spain, the main sites to visit in Valencia, including the city’s central market and the huge La Lonja de la Seda building.

11. The Julian Alps of Slovenia

Lake Bled, Slovenia.

Jumping between borders, this interesting vacation visits a trio of Italian cities before spending time at Lake Bled, one of the most famous lakes in the world, surrounded by breathtaking mountain scenery.

Yes, visit Trieste and Udine, another Italian getaway by boat to Venice takes travelers to one of the most romantic cities in the world before enjoying some of Slovenia’s greatest views on walks through the gorges of Vintgar and in front of the castle of Lake Bled, built on a rock overlooking the famous lake below.

12. Menorca

Menorca, Spain.

Three walks included, each choosing to leave following different points on the compass, offer the chance to admire the small, quintessential Spanish holiday destination of Menorca.

Exploring the north, south and east of the island, the highlights of Menorca include the northernmost point of the island – Cape Cavalleria, Coloms Cave and the black rocks of Cape Favaritx .

13. Cinque Terre in Italy

Manarola, Italy,

A true classic Italian destination, this route begins on the shores of Lake Maggiore before heading to the famous Cinque Terre region, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Using very worn picturesque paths, the wonders never stop in this part of the “beautiful country”.

A collection of eye-catching fishing villages, including Vernazza and Manarola, the haunts of the rich and famous like nearby Portofino and the popular resort of Santa Margherita are all welcoming highlights throughout this Italian getaway.

14. Catalonia

Roman aqueduct near Tarragona.

Thanks to a well-established rail network, this trip sets out to discover the famous Catalonia.

Three proposed walks focus on the region’s best known features – the coast, the hills and the countryside – with key experiences, including the medieval town of Montblanc, the historic Roman town of Tarragona and the wine village of Capçanes.

15. The South of France

A village in the Alpilles, France.

Combining the time spent in the Camargue, the Alpilles and the Crau, these holidays towards the south of France will allow you to admire various landscapes rich in fauna and to enjoy some of the best preserved hiking countries in Europe.

You can also watch the brilliant white horses of the Camargue, world icons in their own right.

16. Tuscany and Liguria

Lucca, Italy.

Spending time along the Tuscan coast, three contrasting walking tours aim to give a glimpse of one of the quieter regions of Italy.

In the two special regions, local monuments to watch include the coast of Lerici, the medieval town of Lucca, the sleepy and colorful fishing village of Tellaro and, on an optional excursion – Florence, the iconic “ town of Lillies ”.

17. Tenerife

Tenerife, Spain.

Perhaps the most famous of the Canary Islands and certainly the largest, Tenerife is another classic holiday destination presented in a different light on an available hiking route.

Thanks to the composition and location of the island, Tenerife can be both a wonderful sunny escape and a paradise for walkers.

Must-see places include the volcanic beauty of Mount Teide, the surrounding park, Teno in the northeast of the island and the province of Teno.

18. Eastern Andalusia

Frigiliana, Spain.

The beautiful coast of eastern Andalusia, also known as the Costa Tropical, is another popular part of a country that welcomes millions of British vacationers year after year.

Traveling to this famous Spanish region, vacationers can expect memorable coastal walks, a stop in the whitewashed Moorish town of Frigiliana and further afield in Granada resting at the foot of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

19. Lake Iseo

Lake Iseo, Italy.

Less known but just as memorable, Lake Iseo in Italy is set in the middle of a mountainous landscape.

The appropriate name of Monte Isola or “Mountain Island” is undoubtedly the star attraction which rises more than 400 meters above the waters of Lake Iseo.

A boat trip included in the lakeside villages on the road to call on the famous island is a highlight with additional experiences to visit the archaeological park of Naquane and the village of Bossico complimented with other optional excursions by taking travelers aboard the St Moritz Express and Bergamo station available.

20. Guadiana River and Western Andalusia

Alcoutim in Portugal and Sanlucar de Guadiana in Spain on each side of the river.

Based on the island of Canela, near Portugal, this holiday home ventures along the Guadiana river, crossing Portugal.

Once you cross the border, the historic town of Alcoutim is a perfect introduction to Portugal.

Leaving for nature, the nature reserve of Rio Piedras and Flecha del Rompido in Spain is full of life and is home to a fascinating selection of birds and flowers.

After a new walk in the Donana Natural Park and a visit to the city of El Rocio, holidaymakers will also have the opportunity to participate in an optional excursion to the mines of Rio Tinto, which houses a faithfully recreated Roman mine.

