advertisement

Many people choose to start a new year to bring about lifestyle changes such as healthier eating or more exercise. But how about a resolution to help Mother Earth? Best of all, you can always start small and be more environmentally conscious when you are ready.

This year there are 20 ways to make your lifestyle more environmentally friendly:

Start recycling: When picking up your city’s roadside pickup, ask if it offers a roadside recycling service. Get a separate waste bin and bag that is specifically for recycling. If your residence offers valet parking, make sure that recycling is included and the people who collect your bags know the difference.

advertisement

Buy in bulk: items like beans, coffee, rice, nuts, and even spices are often cheaper when bought in ounces or pounds. Check with a nearby grocery store to find out exactly what items can be bought in this way and whether there are regulations for containers.

Reduce the amount of plastic bags used: carry reusable carrier bags and possibly buy reusable product bags to reduce your plastic consumption. Collect additional plastic bags or soft plastic that you may throw in the trash, and recycle them at special drop-off points (flexible plastics can’t usually be recycled at home, but some stores, such as groceries, have collection bins).

Reduce your meat / milk consumption: Both industries require a significant amount of natural and human resources (water, land, animal feed, labor, etc.). Regardless of whether you only take part in meatless assemblies, switch to milk-free products or choose a more plant-based diet, every meat or milk-free meal can help.

Don’t waste good food: food waste is an everyday problem that affects both our wallets and the environment. Check the food in your fridge or pantry regularly and consider how best to use it before it expires. This applies in particular to leftovers.

Research Composting: Whether it’s a small jar or a large trash can, check the options for composting leftovers, leaves, and other materials in your neighborhood to distract them from the landfills.

Switch to recyclable or plastic / package-free products: is this bottle of shampoo, conditioner or body wash really recyclable in your shower? Otherwise, you should change your routine to include products such as soap bars or hair products or bottles that you can recycle when they are empty. Bamboo toothbrushes offer an alternative to plastic versions that are not recyclable and are not biodegradable.

Use less water at home: install low flow fittings such as showers and taps. If necessary, contact a professional for help changing a low flow toilet. Don’t forget these proven tips: turn off the water when brushing your teeth, choose shorter showers instead of bathrooms, and don’t let appliances with little dishes or clothes run if you can avoid this.

Use discount or discount programs to buy energy-efficient devices: Many utilities offer incentives to buy these high-ticket items.

Take part in the movement for reusable / compostable straws: Reusable or compostable straws made of metal, silicone or paper are one of the most popular methods to reduce your plastic consumption. If you don’t need one or can bring your own, tell the servers that you won’t get a plastic straw. Some straws come in a case or sack to make them easier to take with you. If you can get multiple sets, consider having one at home, at work, in your car, or in your pocket.

Hit second-hand shops or clothing swaps: Find cheap offers for used household items or clothing and reduce your contribution to the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

Change your coffee routine: brew coffee at home to accommodate a travel mug. When you visit a coffee shop, bring a clean, reusable mug or mug that baristas can pour your drink into, rather than a disposable coffee mug, which is often neither recyclable nor compostable. In addition, replace disposable coffee filters or plastic disposable cups with a reusable filter to remove the dirt.

Dispose of the disposable items: Disposable items such as plastic utensils, plates and cups are not always recyclable or are often thrown in the household waste. Store reusable dishes and cutlery at your work place or use biodegradable products. At home, silicone baking trays offer an alternative to aluminum foil for baking tins, and beeswax food packaging can be reused instead of cling film.

Go paperless: Companies that charge you a monthly fee may have the option to send invoices electronically rather than by mail. Your place of work may also offer a direct deposit service, electronic paying agents and time cards.

Do what you can to avoid driving a car yourself: ride on public transportation, use rideshare, scooters, ride a bike, or walk.

Customize where and when you work: If the option is available in your work area, check with your manager about flexible arrangements, such as: B. commutes at work from home or outside the office.

Skip event-specific and excess gift packaging: We all know that holidays such as Christmas and birthdays can result in packaging and tissue paper, ribbons, and more extra waste. Instead of wrapping gifts with paper, choose gift bags or satchels that can be reused for multiple occasions.

Take advantage of public library systems: Save money by checking out a free library copy of a book instead of buying one. Some libraries also offer audio books or e-books that do not require paper.

Work on your green thumb: Gardening as a hobby can help reduce stress and promote a healthy lifestyle. Think about whether you can buy a plant to improve air quality. Do your research in advance, especially if you have a pet, to determine which plants are in line with your lifestyle and environment.

Contact your government officials: let’s face it, even if consumers make every environmentally conscious decision that only solves part of the problem. Ask the politicians you represent about their plans to address environmental issues.

advertisement