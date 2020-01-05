advertisement

Originally published on the Sierra Club website.

In total, 20 Utah communities committed to 100% renewable energy by 2030, using the Community Renewable Energy Act (HB411). According to the bill, municipalities and provinces in Utah who commit until December 31, 2019 and are served by Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) will be supported in achieving a net 100% renewable energy portfolio by 2030. Obligations include: Park City, Salt Lake City, Moab, Summit County, Cottonwood Heights, Holladay, Salt Lake County, Oakley, Kearns, Kamas, Millcreek, Francis, Ogden, Grand County, Orem, West Jordan, Springdale, Alta, Coalville and West Valley City.

“We are delighted to see so many Utah communities set 100% sustainable energy goals. HB411 promotes clean air, consumer choice and a more predictable and resilient energy economy,” said Mayor Andy Beerman of Park City, the first community in Utah to 100% in the state. “With an almost unlimited potential for solar energy, Utah leads the way to a clean and renewable future.”

The Community Renewable Energy Act is an innovative new law that gives Utah communities the opportunity to take advantage of the ecological, economic and health opportunities of sustainable energy. By 2030, approximately 840,000 people in Utah, more than a quarter of the state’s population, could get their power from affordable, sustainable energy. The renewable energy industry is growing in Utah. In 2018, Utah had the tenth most solar capacity of all states – it was in 27th place just a year earlier. In 2017, more than one-tenth of all solar energy in the state came from small-scale, distributed facilities. By scaling up solar and wind energy, more and more Utahns will be able to enjoy the health and economic benefits of a clean energy economy.

Rocky Mountain Power lags behind almost all other Western utilities in setting goals for CO2 reduction and the transition to clean energy. The company – one of the most polluting utilities in the country – currently serves 80% of Utah’s energy demand and produces 71% of its energy from coal.

“The reality is that renewable energy is safer, cleaner and cheaper than the outdated coal that Rocky Mountain Power continues to sell to its customers. Over the past few months we have witnessed a remarkable cascade of Utah communities committed to and demanding a better energy future for their usefulness, largely thanks to hundreds of involved Utahns demanding cleaner energy, “said Lindsay Beebe, Senior Organizing Representative at the Sierra Club.

A switch from coal to renewable energy would protect Utah’s iconic parks and recreation industry from damage caused by harmful pollutants and emissions. Regional mist from Utah’s power plants diminishes the quality of Utah’s iconic national parks – Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion. In addition, the continued dependence on fossil fuels has shrunk Utah winters by five weeks over the past 20 years, reducing the snow package and increasing the intensity of hot summer days. A transition to renewable energy would enable Utah to protect its environment and preserve the strong recreational, outdoor industry of the state.

About the Sierra Club: The Sierra Club is the largest and most influential environmental organization in America, with more than 3.5 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting the right of everyone to come out and gain access to the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club is working to promote clean energy, protect the health of our communities, protect animals in the game, and the preservation of our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.

