Clean power

31 December 2019 Guest contributor

Why did our climate heap this year bring us? Progress in solutions and the truly unprecedented momentum that the climate movement had in just one year.

There is no doubt that 2019 was a wake-up call for the climate crisis. Everything from devastating extreme weather events and seeing the hottest month of the planet in history to more and more daunting scientific reports appearing every week eliminated any doubt that this global emergency is escalating rapidly. We could hardly blame anyone for feeling discouraged.

However, this is what we must remember.

For all the unfortunate events that took place this year, we also saw an equal (and growing) opposite reaction. People around the world stood up for the climate like never before.

Moreover, technological advances and a simple economy make the solutions for the crisis more feasible than ever.

So, here are the main reasons why 2019 left us a real climate heap!

Unprecedented public awareness and action

Our biggest source of optimism this year? The incredible number of people around the world who stood up for our climate. These highlights make us believe that one day we will look back on 2019 as a historic turning point for the movement.

1. With an estimated 4 million attendees in more than 163 countries, the September 20 climate strike – the largest climate demonstration in history – saw more people asking for climate action in one go.

2. The strike in September was far from a one-off. Hundreds of thousands of young people took to the streets in the spring, and ever since protests have shown world leaders that the climate movement is going nowhere. Take this pre-COP 25 protest in Madrid, where an estimated half a million demonstrators gathered again for action.

🚨 These are half a million people on the streets of Madrid. They demand a future that is just and livable.

Indigenous leaders from all over the world lead the march out # COP25.

Today is just a huge and historic #ClimateStrike 🚨

3. This year saw most Google ever searches for the term “climate change”. If that doesn’t raise major concerns about the problem, we don’t know what it is. The term was even googled that even defeated searches for the most popular TV show of the year: Game of Thrones.

4. Fortunately it is not just awareness of the problem that reached new heights – it is also the desire of people for action. Take public opinion in the United States, for example. More than ever, Americans from all walks of life are acknowledging that maintaining a safe and sustainable climate cannot be a partisan issue.

5. One of the best side effects of this shift in public opinion? Growing disposal of fossil fuels by private individuals, universities and companies. Take the school system of the University of California. Last September, UC managers removed all investments in fossil fuels from their $ 80 billion portfolio. With this step the UC system joined more than a thousand institutions who have repelled more than $ 11 trillion from fossil fuels since 2012. That’s a pretty big piece of change that no longer supports dirty energy.

But it’s not just organizations, but countries around the world are also pulling in their money. In November, the European Union announced its plan to remove all fossil fuel subsidies after 2021 in what it calls “the most ambitious climate investment strategy of any public financial institution anywhere”.

6. And speaking of dirty energy, 2019 left us behind due to climate change the increasing control that the fossil fuel industry is finally gaining for decades trying to stop climate action. We see everything from lawsuits and growing media coverage to the growing field of attribution science – which can cause natural disasters in the emissions of specific companies – holding this industry responsible for consciously perpetuating the climate crisis

7. Another encouraging trend? In 2019 Celebrities used their far-reaching platforms to support climate action like never before. Everyone from musicians like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendez, Jaden Smith and The 1975 (who even made a song with climate activist Greta Thunberg) to movie stars like Joaquin Phoenix, Chris Hemsworth, Jane Fonda and Reese Witherspoon and world figures such as Malala Yousafzai and Prince Harry, just to name a few, all participated in the fight.

Influential voices that reinforce the urgency of the climate crisis help to raise awareness and, consequently, encourage more to the basic actions that we really need.

Game-changing media coverage

8. Whether it is a crisis, an emergency or a failure, this year news sources started about climate change like never before.

Why now? Thanks in part to the collective efforts of media groups to finally do justice to this story. Take for example the worldwide journalistic initiative ‘Covering Climate Now’. Co-founded by The Nation and Columbia Journalism Review, this project includes more than 350 points of sale worldwide and reaches a combined audience of more than one billion people. That is the kind of climate coverage that the world needs.

9. In December, climate activist Greta Thunberg Was called Time magazine’s person of the Year – a distinction that emphasizes the importance of climate leadership today. Moreover, Greta was nominated earlier this year for the Nobel Peace Prize – perhaps the most recognized humanitarian prize in the world. This gives us optimism, not only because we are happy to see Greta getting the recognition she deserves, but because the nomination drew the world’s attention to the urgent need for climate action.

10. The very first in the US town hall from the presidential climate gave us a lot of hope. Why? Because it was the first time ever that presidential candidates had to tackle the climate crisis so seriously. Only four years ago during the 2016 elections, candidates were hardly asked about the subject.

Continued growth of renewable energy sources

Renewable energy – our most critical tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions – is becoming increasingly cheaper and more accessible. So much so that, according to Bloomberg NEF, from this year on “it is already cheaper for two-thirds of the world’s population to get power by building a new wind or solar park than a fossil fuel plant.” How is that good news?

11. Worldwide solar photovoltaic installations a new high of 114.5 GW is expected to be reached by the end of 2019 – an increase of 17.5 percent compared to 2018. Moreover, estimates predict that by 2024 the price of solar energy will fall by another 15 to 35 percent, resulting in growth is further stimulated!

12. Wind energy again experienced record-breaking growth this year. In particular, with just under 2 GW installed from July 1 to September 30, this was the highest third quarter ever for wind installations in the United States. This push brought the total wind supply of the country to more than 100 GW of power – enough to power ‘the equivalent of 32 million American homes’. In addition, 2019 estimates predict that global wind power capacity is expected to grow by 60 percent over the next five years.

Technological and economic growth

13. Battery power, which is crucial for economically viable electric vehicles (and renewable energy sources such as solar energy and wind), has made good strides this year. Largely thanks to increased production, EV battery prices went from more than $ 1,100 per kilowatt hour in 2010 to $ 156 per kilowatt hour in 2019. By 2023, average prices are expected to fall to nearly $ 100 / kWh – making all EVs even more affordable.

With that cost reduction in mind, it is not surprising that 2.6 million EVs are expected to be sold globally in 2019 – around 40 percent growth compared to 2018.

This year, car manufacturers saw no less than $ 225 billion worth of car electrification over the next five years.

14. The build energy retrofit market – a fast-growing sector that shows many promises for emission reductions – is another important reason for climate change. In 2018, New York City spent only $ 235 million on energy-saving improvements. However, a groundbreaking new law passed this year is expected to grow that market to nearly $ 25 billion over the next decade – a 13-fold increase over today’s spending.

Experts estimate that this measure will reduce city emissions by 26%, roughly the equivalent of San Francisco, and create 141,000 new jobs in the NYC metro area by 2030!

15. This year The United States. green economy employed more than 9.5 million people, who together generated no less than $ 1.3 trillion in annual sales – nearly 7 percent of annual US GDP. The importance of green jobs and green growth in the US has never been so clear!

Local profits are correct

A number of the countries with the highest emissions showed a lack of climate ambition this year. That is certainly cause for concern and frustration, but fortunately this does not tell the full story.

16. According to the UN, from December “around 7,000 cities from 133 countries, 245 regions from 42 countries and 6,000 companies with a turnover of at least US $ 36 trillion have promised to reduce emissions themselves.” but local leaders are fighting this battle like never before.

17. Natural solutions for the climate crisis yielded an inspiring amount of global efforts this year. Take reforestation in Ethiopia: this year the country planted 350 million trees in what the government said the largest one-day tree planting effort in history. Ultimately, such local victories add up to make a difference for the entire planet.

18. This year a total of 4,527 new leaders of Climate Reality were trained in Atlanta, Brisbane, Minneapolis and Tokyo. These are 4,527 activists who now have training and tools for climate reality to mobilize their communities in a decisive year for action.

19. Our new take on the annual 24 Hours of Reality program was also very successful this year. More than 1500 leaders of Climate Reality gave more than 2,000 presentations about the climate crisis and how we solve it for the public in 82 countries, On all seven continents, and in all 50 American states.

20. In December alone, the organizers of Climate Reality mobilized the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) board to sign a resolution obliging the school district to move to 100 percent clean, renewable electricity by 2030and all other energy consumption, including boilers, HVAC and transport, by 2040.

Join our fight

On September 20, the day of the historic Global Climate Strike, the founder and president of Climate Reality, former vice president Al Gore, wrote in a New York Times piece: “At times of such a crisis, the United States and the world are mobilized, and before we can be mobilized, we must be inspired to believe that the battle can be won. “

We agree – it’s time to build on the unprecedented momentum that the climate movement built in 2019. The road ahead is long, but with solutions that are becoming more and more viable and the political will to apply them is growing like never before, the tide is really turning.

