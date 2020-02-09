advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2riKdGOdU3E (/ embed)

Jerry Lewis improvises the Oscar final for 20 minutes (1959)

Lewis hosted the show in 1959, but for some reason the show ended 20 minutes earlier, so he improvised a monologue for the rest of the show that was joked about many years later.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3Pl-qvA1X8 (/ embed)

advertisement

Charlie Chaplin receives 12-minute standing ovation (1972)

At the 1972 Honor Chapel, Charlie Chaplin received a 12-minute standing ovation, the longest in Oscar history.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QUacU0I4yU (/ embed)

Marlon Brando Denies Oscar for Best Actor (1973)

When Brando won the Best Actor Award for his role in “The Godfather,” he sent Littlefeather Matters to wave the statue away and say that Brando couldn’t accept the award because of the treatment of Native Americans in the film industry.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWBc-ir6IFM (/ embed)

Man grazes on the Oscar stage (1974)

While hosting the Oscars in 1974, David Niven was surprised when Robert Opel decided to roam the stage with a peace sign.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_8nAvU0T5Y (/ embed)

Sally Fields “You Really Like Me!” Speech (1985)

When Sally Field won the Best Actress for “Places in the Heart,” she famously said, “I can’t deny that you like me!”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mronRVvdmw (/ embed)

Rob Lowe’s catastrophic musical opening with Snow White (1989)

This musical number was torn apart by critics, indicted by Disney, and Julie Andrews, Paul Newman, Sidney Lumet, and Gregory Peck had co-signed a letter that was labeled “embarrassing” and “degrading”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGxL5AFzzMY (/ embed)

Jack Palance doing pushups on stage (1992)

When Palance won the Supporting Actor Award for “City Slickers”, he spoke about producers who take risks with older actors. For example, he dropped to the floor and did some pushups.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBuDMEpUc8k (/ embed)

Tom Hanks thanks his high school teacher (1993)

Tom Hanks gave one of the most outstanding acceptance speeches when he won the Best Actor Award for “Philadelphia”. He also greeted his high school acting teacher as one of the “best gay Americans I’ve known”. (Hanks had previously contacted his longtime teacher, but the 1997 incident inspired the comedy “In & Out.”)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cTR6fk8frs (/ embed)

Roberto Benigni goes wild (1999)

When Roberto Benigni won the Oscar for foreign language film (“Life Is Beautiful”) in 1999, he went wild and climbed on chairs, jumped around and jumped on stage.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NG9p1FFwxb0 (/ embed)

Gwyneth Paltrow’s long acceptance speech (1999)

Gwyneth Paltrow accepted the award for her role in “Shakespeare in Love” and cried and swallowed throughout the three-minute speech.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQfry4nTpNA (/ embed)

South Park Creators Dress Like Gwyneth Paltrow and J-Lo (2000)

Trey Parker and Matt Stone were disguised as Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow in 2000, but later admitted that they “tripped on acid”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZV0YbYECU7A (/ embed)

Julia Roberts acceptance speech (2001)

When Roberts won the Best Actress Award for “Erin Brockovich”, she exceeded the time limit and asked the Academy to turn off the clock. However, she forgot to mention the real Brockovich, for whom she later apologized.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llgL7mGYVTI (/ embed)

Halle Berry’s Oscar speech (2002)

Berry was the first African-American woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress, and in her speech she called a moment for the door to “every nameless, faceless woman in color who has a chance now”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jrt2xoy5UHo (/ embed)

Late Heath Ledger wins the Oscar (2009)

A year after Heath Ledger’s death, he won the Oscar for his supporting role in “The Dark Knight”. His family accepted the award on his behalf.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAKYnTYaKQ8 (/ embed)

Melissa Leo swears on stage

When Leo accepted the award for best supporting actress for her role in “The Fighter”, she was so nervous that she talked about the entire speech.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYjnRQu1a9I (/ embed)

Jennifer Lawrence Falls (2013)

Lawrence stumbled when she went on stage to get her Oscar for Best Actress for her role in “Silver Linings Playbook”. The audience gave her a standing ovation, but Lawrence said, “You only stand because you feel bad that I fell.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XevUKl9UMO8 (/ embed)

John Travolta misses Idina Menzel’s name (2014)

When he introduced Idina Menzel to play “Frozen’s” Let It Go “, he completely messed up her name and called her” Adele Dazeem “.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsSWj51uGnI (/ embed)

Ellen’s Superstar Selfie (2014)

Ellen DeGeneres hosted the Academy Awards in 2014 and wanted to break the record for the most retweeted photo of all time. That’s why she took a star-studded picture with Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep and Meryl Streep.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yStklotsqE4 (/ embed)

Sean Penn fails on joke about Alejandro Inarritu (2015)

Sean Penn introduced Best Picture winner “Birdman” by saying, “Who gave this son of a bitch his green card?” before announcing the name of Alejandro Inarritu. However, the joke was completely lost to the audience and many criticized Penn as racist.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCQn_FkFElI (/ embed)

“La La Land” incorrectly recognized as the best picture winner instead of “Moonlight” (2017)

At the Oscars 2017, Warren Beatty named “La La Land” the winner of Best Picture. But that wasn’t the case – because of a mix-up of the envelopes behind the scenes. And the producers of “La La Land” accepted the award on stage and presented the award to their colleagues for “Moonlight”, the actual winner.

advertisement