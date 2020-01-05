advertisement

This year there are a multitude of trendy travel destinations that stand out due to exciting events, trend activities or a new international orientation. Here are the places we believe should be on your 2020 travel bucket list.

Tirana, Albania

Tirana, Albania: an exciting capital known for its colorful buildings

The capital of Albania is not the most accessible European destination (prepare for a stopover in London), but one of the most exciting. Albania, called the “new Croatia”, emerged behind the Iron Curtain with historical charm and artistic flair, thanks to the artist Edi Rama, who became mayor and prime minister. The Soviet buildings in Tirana are brightly painted for a modern twist, while the landmark structure, the pyramid of Tirana, is slated to reopen in 2020 as a public space.

Where to sleep: If you are looking for boutique charm in the heart of Tirana, the Xheko Imperial is the right place for you (approx. € 90 per night). Expect vintage wooden furniture, a spectacular, airy atrium, and great city views, especially from the rooftop restaurant.

Get there: Indirect flights to London or Vienna cost € 92.

Nizwa, Oman

Nizwa, Oman: Explore the souk in this traditional mountain town

A visit to Oman’s rapidly growing destination could be for a luxury city break, desert adventure, Bedouin experience, or archaeological visit, but the Al Hajar Mountains have their own appeal. Escape the heat of the gulf at 2,000 m above sea level and enjoy incomparable scenes such as the “Grand Canyon of Arabia” and the moving sand of Sharqiya. Nizwa is the ancient fortress city from which the adventure begins.

Where to sleep: The Nizwa Heritage Inn (approx. € 95 per night) is a rustic hotel that was converted from six town houses in the old town just a few minutes from the fort. The decor of the rooms is traditional – think of Arabic niches, Omani fabrics and miniature windows.

Get there: Indirect flights to London Heathrow start at € 397.

Momotombo, Nicaragua

Momotombo, Nicaragua: In the center of this national park is a living volcano

After a period of political uncertainty, the calm has returned, so that travelers return to Nicaragua. Around 1.5 million people made the trip in 2019. International flights have increased and a newly opened freeway connects the Caribbean with the Atlantic coast in six hours by car. Those interested in landscape and history can turn into the Momotombo National Park to enjoy the view of the living volcano and the adjacent lake. There is also the abandoned city of León Viejo to explore, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Where to sleep: New in the area is the Momotombo Lake Resort (from € 235 per night), a chic property that deals with the rainforests of Nicaragua.

Get there: Air Canada flies indirectly from Dublin to Managua from € 844.

Podgorica, Montenegro

Podgorica, Montenegro: The ideal starting point to explore the mountains and beaches of the country

Ryanair will fly directly between Dublin and Montenegro from 2020, which coincides with a sharp rise in the profile of the small country. Its mountains, beaches, snow and sun make it an adventurous playground, but make a stopover in the capital Podgorica for urban culture. Much of the city was rebuilt after World War II, so the mix of Ottoman remains, brutal architecture, and contemporary aesthetics is worth exploring, and there are a number of parks that can soak up the atmosphere of this laid-back city.

Where to sleep: Most of the sights are within walking distance from the Boscovich Boutique Hotel (approx. € 80 per night), a cozy, chic hotel with Art Deco flair.

Get there: Ryanair flights from Dublin to Podgorica start in April 2020 from € 90.

Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA: A new cinema museum is opening in LA this year

Year-round sunshine has an everlasting appeal, but in 2020, the movie capital of the west has an added appeal. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, a six-story film science center, is finally opening. Designed by Renzo Piano, famous for the Pompidou Center in Paris, the opening dates have yet to be confirmed. However, the first exhibition is already planned for the respected filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, co-founder of Studio Ghibli.

Where to sleep: The West Hollywood Edition is the newest chic hotel in LA on West Sunset Boulevard. It’s not cheap at around 440 euros a night, but its decadence ranges from the rooftop pool overlooking the LA skyline to the nightclub downstairs.

Get there: Aer Lingus flies directly from Dublin to Los Angeles from € 416.

Beirut, Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon: The capital is the youthful heart of the country

Inspired by the recent UK government approval for safe travel (the Irish Department of State also gave the green light), 60 percent of Explore’s travel to Lebanon was already sold out in 2020 and has rebounded. Political discord rages on, but the tourist attraction is easy to understand: the capital of Beirut is the youthful heart of the country, full of ideas and progress. Nowhere in Lebanon is it more than 75 minutes from Beirut. A day trip is well worth it with wide lines of vineyards, Roman buildings ranging from pristine to crumbling, and hikes among the towering cedar trees.

Where to sleep: Build a camp in the heart of the action in Hamra. The Standard operates two four-star hotels in the area, both around 75 euros a night.

Get there: Lufthansa flies indirectly from Dublin (from € 303) and British Airways flies indirectly from Cork (from € 448).

Sarawak, Malaysia

Sarawak, Malaysia: This region of Borneo has an incredible biodiversity

Nature lovers will be delighted: Borneo has dense rainforests, gaping caves, bubbling waterfalls and an incredible diversity of species: 44 species of mammals and 6,000 species of plants are unique on the island. So it’s good news that the rainforest trekking routes in Sarawak on the Malaysian side of Borneo are on the rise. It’s an opportunity to hike within some incredible scenes and stop in rainforest lodges or with host families along the way.

Where to sleep: The Permai Rainforest Resort is a 30-minute drive from the capital Kuching, yet in the middle of the vegetation at the foot of the Santubong Mountain. Spend the night in a tree house (around € 90 per night) for an extra kick.

Get there: Emirates flies indirectly from Dublin to Kuching from € 666.

Miyajima Island, Japan

Miyajima Island, Japan: combining traditional culture with forest walks

Japan’s appeal ranges from the 2019 Rugby World Cup to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and offers another chance to experience its unique culture. After sport, retreat to the deer-strewn island of Miyajima, just a short hour from Hiroshima. A day trip is plenty to wander through dense forests of cherry blossoms and maple trees, but those who stay overnight will find the island to themselves in the morning and evening. Note that the iconic floating Torii gate will be converted by mid-2020.

Where to sleep: The Jukeiso Ryokan (around € 250 per night) combines traditional Japanese style with direct flexibility and service. Like most ryokans, dinner is included – especially if you are vegetarian, courses with divine fare await you.

Get there: KLM, Air France and British Airways fly indirectly from Cork or Dublin to Osaka Kansai from € 667.

Paris, France

Paris, France: This museum shows a large exhibition about Christian Louboutin

There’s always a reason to visit Paris, but 2020 is particularly tempting. The big attraction is Christian Louboutin’s exhibition in the Palais de la Porte Dorée. It shows a series of red soles from the early years to the present, as well as the influences behind Louboutin’s designs, including director David Lynch and artists Lisa Reihana and Imran Quresh. It’s a lucky time for Aer Lingus to re-establish the route from Shannon to Charles De Gaulle on March 29th.

Where to sleep: Continue the design theme at the upcoming The Bulgari Hotel in the Triangle d’Or district. It offers well-equipped rooms, an Italian gourmet restaurant and a courtyard. serious Italian flair in Paris.

Get there: Aer Lingus and Ryanair fly from Cork, Shannon and Dublin to Paris from € 40.

Galway, Ireland

Galway, Ireland: this year’s European Capital of Culture

World-class destinations are also on our doorstep, and in 2020 Galway, as the European Capital of Culture, will shine even better than usual. To kick off the spectacular start on February 8, events with topics like landscape, language and migration will be offered for 12 months. Look out for an illuminated landscape by Finnish artist Kari Kola, a co-creation of Burning Mans David Best and Derry and Galway’s children, and John Gerrard’s fascinating-sounding Giant Mirror Pavilion.

Where to sleep: The centrally located house hotel with its boutique atmosphere and around € 100 per night is a safe choice.

Bariloche, Argentina

Bariloche, Argentina: A solar eclipse is visible from this national park

On December 14, 2020, a solar eclipse will darken northern Patagonia – what a fabulous excuse to visit. Bariloche is the ideal base city from which you can set off into a darker sky. Take a guided tour for additional local knowledge, and maybe a gastronome to explain the sights: with view lenses, you can see explosions on the surface of the sun, the lakes of the moon, and the miraculous effect known as the “diamond ring”. ,

Where to sleep: The View Hotel (approx. € 90 per night) is a clean, comfortable 3-star hotel with an impressive lake view and a cozy bar.

Get there: Swiss Air and KLM fly indirectly from Dublin or Cork to Buenos Aires from € 671.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Phu Quoc, Vietnam: Visit this paradise island in 2020 before it becomes popular

With Bali and Phuket as paradise destinations in Southeast Asia, tourism in Phu Quoc rose by around 35 percent in 2019 – a number that means a change from popular to busy. 2020 could be the crucial opportunity to experience the benefits of the upswing (easier entry, great facilities, flight from London) while keeping the calm that has made it famous.

Where to sleep: Regent Phu Quoc is new in 2020 with 400 luxuriously furnished rooms and private houses. It is planned to open on Bai Truong beach, which offers great sunsets.

Get there: Emirates flies indirectly from Dublin to Phu Quoc from € 738.

Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany: Another port city with Beatles connection

Germany’s second city is now competing with Berlin with its revived appeal. In 2020, the Beatles connection was clarified with the first Hamburg Beatles experience festival in March. This is 60 years ago that an early iteration of the Fab Four came into town and caused problems.

Where to sleep: Ruby Lotti Hotel is a lively hotel and offers competitive prices (from € 75 a night) by saving on extras like breakfast, daily cleaning and room service. They call it “Lean Luxury”.

Get there: Ryanair flies from Dublin to Hamburg from € 87.

Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico: You can fly directly from Dublin and Cork

In 2020 we will see Puerto Rico celebrate as the capital of San Juan celebrates its 500th anniversary. In keeping with the annual calendar of events, the city opens a new page on the island blessed by the seaside resort. The new district of El Distrito is presented as a new, contemporary meeting point for social issues with an arcade, a rum distillery, a cinema and a night club.

Where to sleep: The hottest ticket in town will be Old San Juan Palacio Provincial, the flagship of the El Distrito district.

Get there: Aer Lingus flies from Dublin and Cork to San Juan from € 631.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia: Enjoy a traditional coffee in Addis Ababa

Ethiopia had a blessing last year when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize and the country received the title of the fastest growing travel industry – complemented by an e-visa system that is now available to Irish passport holders. The capital of Addis Ababa is a lively, modern city, but venture further away and excellent roads lead to historic sites such as the ruins of the Queen of Sheba Palace. The Lalibela cave churches and Sintra-style castle in Gondar are key to any itinerary, and there are plenty of spectacular views along the many mountain ranges.

Where to sleep: Make a stopover at the Hotel Lobelia in Addis Ababa (approx. € 45 per night) and use the free shuttle service to the nearby airport. It is comfortable, friendly and there are many restaurants nearby.

Get there: Ethiopian Airlines and KLM fly indirectly from Dublin or Cork to Addis Ababa. Prices from € 475.

Brindisi, Italy

Brindisi, Italy: the gateway to Puglia

Italy’s appeal has no end and so we continue our exploration tours to Puglia, the sales of the country whose port city is Brindisi. Aer Lingus will start direct flights in May 2020, and even if you leave town looking for rustic Italy, Brindsi has a special appeal that you should explore. There are Gothic and Baroque churches, a fortress from the 13th century and tempting fish restaurants.

Where to sleep: The Palazzo Virgilio (approx. € 120 per night) is located directly opposite the main train station and is a stylish, classic four-star hotel with a large terrace for drinks.

Get there: Aer Lingus flies directly from Dublin to Brindisi. Prices from € 162.

Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico: home to Mariachi and Tequila

Airbnb reported a 158 percent year-over-year increase in stays in Mexico’s second largest city, suggesting that it is finally getting its fees. No wonder: it is a safe city where Mariachi bands, charreria (Mexican rodeo, national sport) and El Jarabe Tapatio (folk dance) were born. The famous city of Tequila is nearby. It also enjoys the prey of “Mexico’s Silicon Valley”, with modern restaurants and night life. Combine it with a stay on the coast in nearby Puerto Vallarta, which is attractive for its open beaches and coves.

Where to sleep: Apart from the Airbnbs, the Hotel Morales, centrally located in Guadalajara, with a heated rooftop pool and a wellness area is a bargain for around 65 euros per night. The rooms are originally from the 19th century and combine Mexican design with trendy accents.

Get there: Indirect flights to Chicago start at € 920.

National Park of Forests, France

National forest park of Champagne and Burgundy, France

After a decade, France’s newest national park is now open to water sports with 2,000 km of hiking trails and 700 km of rivers. It is the closest national park to Paris, but stretches across the Champagne and Burgundy regions. After returning to nature, there is still time to try the best wines known to mankind.

Where to sleep: Opt for a little luxury in the Château de Courban (approx. 170 € per night). It has a 300 m² Nuxe Spa and a Japanese-French restaurant with a Michelin star.

Get there: Aer Lingus and Ryanair fly from Cork, Shannon and Dublin to Paris from € 40.

Gujurat, India

Gujurat, India: There are many temples in this West Indian state

There is still a lot to discover in Gujurat. Mathathma Ghandi and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi come from here. The only lion species in India live here. Their new attraction is the tallest statue in the world – Independence Leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is almost twice the height of the Statue of Liberty – but its unique culture is its greater appeal. It’s very vegetarian and it’s also dry (but don’t worry – travelers can purchase an alcohol pass).

Where to sleep: The majority of international flights arrive in the capital of Ahmedabad, so the well-located House of MG, a historic hotel for around 70 euros a night, is a good starting point.

Get there: IndiGo flies indirectly from Dublin to Ahmedabad from € 602.

Helsinki, Finland

Helsinki, Finland: The goal is to be climate neutral by 2035

Finland has surpassed the World Happiness Report 2019 for the second time in a row and sparked interest again. Combine an excursion to examine his happiness with a visit to a new contemporary art fair, the Helsinki Biennale. The event, titled The Same Sea, focuses on networking and takes place between June 12 and September 27. Do you need another draw to seal the deal? Helsinki has a reputation for being environmentally conscious and being climate neutral by 2035.

Where to sleep: Scandic Grand Marina reconciles price, grandeur and location. It is a converted harbor from the 1920s that now houses 462 rooms, all of which are individually decorated.

Get there: FinnAir flies directly from Dublin to Helsinki from € 198. Indirect flights from Cork with connections in London start at € 167.

