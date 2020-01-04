advertisement

The Halloween season is the best time to watch scary and distracting films. But there are also some horror films that – without wanting to – make you laugh or grimace because they don’t scare you. Here are 23 horror films that are unlikely to make you scream.

De Laurentiis entertainment group

“Maximum Overdrive” (1986)

A horror film became a dark comedy with Emilio Estevez. “Maximum Overdrive” is an example of why Stephen King has not made a horror film since 1986. The film takes place in a small town in North Carolina and examines the chaos created by everyday household machines on the lawn – mowers to big rig trucks to practice murderous revenge on humanity. Although the juxtaposition of King’s terrible mind and his cinematic direction may be the only shocking aspect of the film, in the end it is worth enjoying “Maximum Overdrive” as a comedy rather than a horror film.

Trimark Picutres

“Leprechaun” (1993)

An evil goblin played by Warwick Davis (“Willow”, “Star Wars” films) stops at nothing and finds the last piece of his gold in this 1990s film. Give it to “Friends” Jennifer Aniston so that she does her best when you consider that it’s a flat plot and even boring writing. From Davis’ comic monster mask to the film’s ridiculous one-liners, “Leprechaun” can upset you better than making you crack with fear.

Images from Colombia

“Wolf” (1994)

What do you get when you combine a work downgrade, a love triangle, and werewolves? A scary experience with Jack Nicholson and Michelle Pfieffer who takes herself too seriously to thrive as a horror film. Although “Wolf” shows an impressive horror make-up, his subtle dialogue about human nature makes the audience think and not freak out.

Images from Colombia

“Anaconda” (1997)

When a documentary team and a snake hunter encounter a huge, man-eating snake in the Amazon forest, things start to falter. With an all-star squad that includes Owen Wilson, Jennifer Lopez, and Ice Cube, the 1997 adventure horror image relies too heavily on its absurd, low-quality CGI villain to arouse a sense of fear.

TriStar pictures

“Urban Legend” (1998)

“Urban Legend” with Jared Leto and Alicia Witt unites ancient superstitions and myths and presents them in an unoriginal slasher format. Pendleton University student Natalie Simon tries to investigate a series of homicide-inspired murders that affect her friends and loved ones before she becomes the murderer’s next victim. Almost two years after “Scream”, “Urban Legend” does not bring anything original or particularly uncanny to enliven its lifeless and clichéd plot.

Miramax Films

“Phantoms” (1998)

This 1998 film adaptation of a Dean Kootz novel starring Ben Affleck and Rose McGowan tells the story of the small town of Snowfield, Colorado, which is haunted by an underground entity. Visiting Lisa Pailey (McGowan) and local police (one of them is Affleck) are fighting together against the mysterious power. Though “Phantoms” provides cheap thrills with some unexpected jump fears, its confused plot and sloppy special effects make for more laughter than fear.

Universal pictures

“Psycho” (1998)

Some say imitation is the best form of flattery, but this horror remake feels more like an inferior copy and paste of the 1960 original. Vince Vaughn with Norman Bates strives to demonstrate the worrying performance of his predecessor Anthony Perkins.

Craft entertainment

“Book of Shadows: Blair Witch” (2000)

Shortly after The Blair Witch Project became widespread, this successor chases a group of students visiting the eerie city of Burkittsville, Maryland, in the hope of experiencing the Blair Witch for themselves. “Book of Shadows” falls into the shadow of its incomparable predecessor. He lacks originality, but tries to compensate for this by predictably borrowing elements from the franchise’s first film.

Warner Bros. Pictures

“Thir13en Ghosts” (2001)

After the death of his uncle, who is a ghost hunter, the widower Aruther Kriticos (played by Tony Shalhoub) inherits his uncle’s estate, a large glass house that also houses 12 ghosts living in captivity. Regardless of whether it is the silly dialogue or the silly looking ghosts, “Thir13en Ghosts” offers a nonsensical experience that cannot be saved by a lot of star power, smog or flashing lights.

Images from Colombia

“Secret Window” (2004)

David Koepp’s “Secret Window”, a psychological thriller with a horror film touch, revolves around the recently divorced writer Mort Rainey (Johnny Depp) and his search for a perfect ending for his upcoming novel. When an unknown man named John Shooter (John Turturro) accuses Rainey of plagiarism, Rainey begins to remember the violent reality of his actions. “Secret Window”, more confusing than haunted, not only paints a bad picture for people with mental illnesses, but also leaves an immobile, unclear, if supernatural end for the audience.

Warner Bros. Pictures

“House of Wax” (2005)

Not even Paris Hilton could make “House of Wax” fabulous. In the 2005 film, a group of college students are on their way to the big game strangers and miles away from the nearest town, where the main attraction is the abandoned Trudy’s House of Wax. While exploring a small town museum, the group discovers an unsettling truth behind the seemingly perfect wax figures that force them to find a way out. “House of Wax” is a listless and accidentally comedic remake of the original from 1953, which gives the slasher genre an OK enrichment.

Miramax Films

“Cursed” (2005)

A film that suits Halloween, “Cursed” stars Christina Ricci and Jessie Eisenberg and comes from the productive slasher director Wes Craven. This movie promises an entertaining watch, but it’s not scary as it’s a hyper-conscious horror parody. Siblings Ellie and Jimmy Meyers, victims of an initially unknown infection, acquire werewolf skills while searching for the source of the epidemic. Enter supernatural sexually transmitted diseases and werewolf cat fights for additional, fun thrills.

Warner Bros. Pictures

“The Wicker Man” (2006)

Police officer Edward Malus, played by Nicholas Cage, is on an eerie, dystopian island when the search for his ex-fiance’s daughter takes a nasty turn. The 2006 film of the 1973 film of the same name thrives with horror tops like pentagrams, crows and disembodied laughter, but stumbles across a completely scattered but ridiculous ending that we won’t spoil here.

20th Century Fox

“The Happening” (2008)

Mark Wahlberg and Zooey Deschanel try to escape vengeful forces of nature that exterminate humanity with toxins from the air. The film manages to arm trees and plants in a comedic way, which has little chance of being the poignant – and scary – eco-thriller he desires.

20th Century Fox

“Mirrors” (2008)

Alexandre Aja’s “Mirrors” follows former NYPD officer Ben Carson (Kiefer Sutherland), who has become the night watchman of an abandoned department store as he tries to unravel the demonic background of his new job and protect his loved ones. While “Mirrors” is an uncanny storytelling idea, it should draw attention to itself with an overly complicated plot, crazy dialogues and unnecessarily graphic images – an overall unsatisfactory haunt.

Paramount Pictures

“Paranormal Activity 2” (2010)

At the same time, “Paranormal Activity 2” is a sequel and a sequel to Brian Boland and Katie Featherson in another found footage horror film. This time he documents a family’s efforts to protect their boy from demonic forces, and the second film in the series doesn’t go beyond the shadow of his predecessor.

Universal pictures

“The Wolf Man” (2010)

Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro and Anthony Hopkins star in a lousy, CGI-saturated remake of a 1941 horror classic. After a Shakespearean actor’s homecoming, which became cruelly violent, “The Wolfman” allows Del Toro to deliver nuanced performances as monsters and victims of a supernatural family curse. However, even the actor’s abilities couldn’t compensate for the film’s lousy – and now outdated – CGI job.

Sony Pictures release

“Slender Man” (2018)

With Julia Goldani Telles and Joey King, this film, based on an urban legend, has the lowest rating for rotten tomatoes on our list. Although one can appreciate the attempt by the writer David Birke to create a coherent narrative with the lore about the supernatural, slim character, the film, despite its talented cast, ultimately offers unoriginal terrifying tactics and boring storytelling.

Universal pictures

“Truth or Duty” (2018)

College students played by Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey are in the hands of a bloodthirsty demon after playing a game of truth or duty in an abandoned church in Tijuana, Mexico. With a largely predictable plot and old fear tricks, this Blumhouse film didn’t dare go beyond the typical techniques of cheap horror films.

Warner Bros. Pictures

“The Nun” (2018)

Taissa Farmiga, who joins the latest film in the “Conjuring” series, examines an unholy Romanian monastery. Similar to the other films in the “Conjuring” universe, “The Nun” seems to build its slow narrative around the plethora of fears of jumping and bring nothing new or unexpected to the table.

