advertisement

Welcome to a special weekend edition of our daily deals, because saving a lot of money on popular products is definitely the best way to start your weekend. Highlights from Saturday’s completion are Amazon’s best-selling WiFi Reach Magnifier with 20,000 5-star ratings for just $ 15.99, the improved WiFi extension model that is more than twice as fast for $ 22.99, a rare sale that you $ 60 PlayStation Plus 12 returns month codes for as little as $ 44.99 (corresponding to the price of Black Friday!), A special offer available only to some people and giving you a Fire TV Stick 4K for $ 24.99 (lowest price ever!) with coupon code 4KFIRETV, real top quality wireless earbuds for only $ 19.70 when you clip the coupon on the spot, the MyQ smart garage door opener for only $ 29.98, the best-selling Alexa and Google-compatible WiFi smart plugs for $ 6.37 each with purchase of a 4-pack, AirPods 2 at Black Friday price, the best fast wireless charging function from Anker for $ 12.99, $ 51 discount on the GoPro HERO8 Black action camera, and more . View all the best bargains today.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement