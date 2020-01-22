advertisement

SHELBY, M.I. (ABC News) – First responders in Michigan saved two children from thin ice after they slid too far from freezing snow onto frozen water.

The children Bobby (2), Cora (4) and Cayden (13) used the winter snow and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day vacation in their back yard in Shelby, about 112 km north of Grand Rapids, when the icy conditions prevailed Sledging to be a father than ever before, her mother wrote Christine Nazareth-Haupt on Facebook on Monday morning.

Cayden wanted to stop the sled, but the ice broke and he let go so he wouldn’t drag his younger siblings into the water, Nazareth-Haupt said. The teenager plunged into a flat part of the retention basin and was able to pull himself out, said Lt. Pat Barnard of Shelby Township Police Department told ABC News.

Police officers arrived on site within three minutes and firefighters from the Shelby Township fire department arrived immediately after them, Barnard said. The ice rescue team then crawled onto the ice and pulled the children, about 30 meters away, back on land on the sled they were on, he added.

Although the whole ordeal lasted about 20 minutes, the “unsettled” mother admitted that “it felt like hours”. She cried and was scared all the time, she said.

Cayden could stay calm and keep his siblings calm too.

“Cora was so brave, no tears, and she did her best to keep Bobby calm and in a sled while help arrived,” said Nazareth-Haupt.

No one was injured during the fear, but Nazareth-Haupt admitted that the incident “could have ended so differently”.

Cayden has been sledding in the back yard for six years, often with his brother and sister, and the sled would also stop near the slope, Nazareth-Haupt told ABC New.

“That has never happened before,” she said.

Nazareth-Haupt thanked the “special team” who put their lives at risk to save their babies and published photos of the children who smiled with some of the officers who helped them.

The police reminded the parents to “watch their children around the ice”.

“It only takes a second and things can go from bad to terrible,” the police wrote on Facebook.

