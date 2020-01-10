advertisement

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) – Doctors told a Florida woman that she was more likely to win the lottery than to give birth to two pairs of twins in the same year.

But Alexzandria Wolliston said she won the jackpot with the births of Mark and Malakhi in March and Kaylen and Kaleb in December.

“Oh, yes, I feel like I’m in the double lottery,” Wolliston told WPTV.

The tired mom says her 3-year-old daughter helped her prepare for the double dose of twins.

“She was actually worse than them. so it was like having two babies in one, ”said Wolliston.

Two months after the first set of twins arrived, Wolliston said it had learned of the second set. They were born in West Palm Beach on December 27. Wolliston said Kaleb was discharged from the hospital on Monday and that she hopes to bring Kaylen home soon.

She said she recently learned that her two grandmothers had lost their twins at birth, which makes her believe that her four babies are a blessing from above.

“I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their children because two pairs of twins and their twins died,” she said. “I feel like they just sent them for me.”

