Two planes that left the center of the rapidly expanding and fatal coronavirus outbreak in China appeared to be on their way to Riverside County’s Air Reserve Base early Wednesday, February 5, but both landed at a different base.

The US and other countries have been working to evacuate their citizens from China as the number of confirmed cases of the new virus continues to grow.

A private flight tracking website showed two planes from the Wuhan region of China that are expected to arrive at ARB in March before dawn. These were then updated a few minutes before the first scheduled arrival to report that the planes would land at Travis Air Force Base, China’s San Francisco Bay area. There was no evidence of activity in March around the scheduled arrival time.

Last week, a plane with 195 Americans – mostly State Department employees and their children – landed on the ARB in March after being diverted from Ontario International Airport, its original destination.

On Monday, one of the children was hospitalized on this flight after getting a fever. The child was tested for coronavirus, Riverside County officials said on Monday. The results are expected later this week.

Meanwhile, a traveler arriving on Monday from China at Los Angeles International Airport was placed under federal quarantine and transferred to March. The passenger’s quarantine order ends on Thursday, February 6th.

NBC Bay Area reported that the planes arrived in Travis AFB with about 350 Americans early Wednesday.

The U.S. Air Force announced on Twitter that the Department of Defense is ready to receive two evacuation flights from Wuhan. One would refuel in Travis and continue to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego County, it said.

To support Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases (CDC), the Department of Defense is ready to receive two Department of State chartered evacuation flights from Wuhan, China, which are currently arriving on February 5 should. (1 of 3)

– U.S. North Command (@USNorthernCmd) February 5, 2020

“As previously announced, these individuals will be subject to a 14-day quarantine managed by the CDC,” the US Air Force North Command said Tuesday evening. “DOD will work closely with our interagency partners and will continue to support the requested situation.”

China reported more than 24,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 490 deaths on Wednesday, a significant increase from Monday. Outside of mainland China, at least 180 cases have been reported, including two deaths, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

In the United States, 11 cases of the virus were confirmed, including one in the Los Angeles and Orange counties, but no deaths.

The new corona virus is a member of the corona virus family, closely related to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

