Two people were taken to hospital following an accident between a police car and another car off Catherine Street in Leicester.

Leicestershire police officers said they were called to Yorkshire Road at 12:45 pm today to report a collision of two cars involving one of their vehicles.

Two people in the other car were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said the police car was not chasing the other car or any other vehicle at the time of the accident.

The road was briefly closed while police attended to the scene, which was fully reopened and cleared before 3 p.m.

