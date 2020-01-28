advertisement

Two people were taken to hospital – one by air ambulance – after a series of accidents that wreaked havoc on the M1 in Leicestershire.

The two injured were injured after a heavyweight and a pickup truck crashed into the southern section of the M1 between Exit 21 for Leicester and Exit 20 for Lutterworth at around 11:45 a.m.

Traffic was blocked on the south section for two hours after the incident.

The northbound section was closed for a while to allow the air ambulance to land.

M1 tailgates following the incident today at Station Road Ashby Magna

(Image: Peter Fothergill)

A spokeswoman for the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Services said, “An injured man was taken to hospital by air ambulance. Another person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. “

The southern section was reopened around 2:40 p.m.

A diversion has been implemented and traffic has decreased by more than five miles along the southern section of the highway leading to junction 21.

Earlier in the day, drivers faced delays as three accidents on the M1 between Junctions 23 for Loughborough and Junction 23A for East Midlands Airport caused problems.

A woman was injured after a car was left behind on tracks one and two following a collision between a car and a truck at around 7:15 a.m.

Two routes have been blocked for some time.

While traffic officers from Highways England were dealing with the incident, they received a report from a six car shunt further along the road between the two intersections.

“The report reached an officer who witnessed the first incident. When he arrived, all the cars had left the area, “said a spokesperson for Highways England.

“We think it was a bypass and everyone swapped numbers and left.”

One lane was blocked for a short time.

An hour later, at 8:20 a.m., there was a collision with three vehicles at exit 23.

Despite an initial report of a person trapped in a vehicle, no one seems to have been injured during the incident.

Two lanes were blocked, resulting in long backs.

