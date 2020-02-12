advertisement

NORTH HOLLYWOOD – Two people traveling in a stolen car and were followed by the police were seriously injured in a two-car accident in North Hollywood on Tuesday.

The collision occurred around 12:40 p.m. Ricardo Alvarez of the Valley Traffic Division of the Los Angeles Police Department said at the intersection of North Tujunga Avenue and Erwin Street.

advertisement

The police tried to overtake the stolen vehicle, but the driver accelerated and crashed into a truck shortly after, he said.

Two of the three people in the stolen car had to be rescued from the rubble by Los Angeles Fire Service personnel. According to Alvarez, they were hospitalized in a critical but stable condition and were not immediately identified.

Firefighter spokesman Brian Humphrey said another person had also been hospitalized, but the patient’s condition was unclear.

The intersection between Erwin Street and Tujunga Avenue was closed, according to Alvarez, when the police investigated the crash.

advertisement