Two people were arrested after being stabbed in Loughborough on Thursday 30 January.

Leicestershire police officers were called to the scene on Victoria Street around 8 p.m. and the road was closed.

A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of intentionally injuring article 18.

The 21-year-old was released on bail and the 20-year-old remains in detention.

Members of the public rushed to the aid of the victim, a man in his thirties.

The East Midlands ambulance service was also called and the man was rushed to hospital with “non-life threatening injuries”.

One of the people said he heard the victim scream for help and rushed to the scene: “It’s scary, we’re all scared here, it’s not something you see everyday , with the exception of drug addicts.

“I keep my curtains closed most of the time; I don’t want to see things like that.”

