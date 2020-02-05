advertisement

MICHOACAN, M.X. (ABC News) – In one of the world’s most mysterious wildlife areas, there is a murder secret after two nature activists who worked in Mexico’s El Rosario Butterfly Sanctuary were discovered just a few days before they were murdered.

The death of Homero Gomez Gonzalez, butterfly reserve manager, and Raul Hernandez Romero, tour guide in the reserve, caused shock waves in the world of wildlife conservation.

advertisement

Hernandez Romero’s body was discovered on Saturday near the highest point of the mountain reserve, located in the state of Michoacan, about 200 km west of Mexico City, according to the Michoacan Prosecutor’s Office. Hernandez Romero’s family reported him missing on Friday.

“His body showed several bruises and a knife-like wound on the head,” the statement said.

The murder occurred about three days after the body of Hernandez Romero was found in a pond near the central Mexican city of El Soldado, the prosecutors said.

An autopsy performed in the presence of officials from the State Human Rights Commission found that, according to prosecutors, Gomez Gonzalez died of “mechanical suffocation” after suffering a head trauma and being submerged in water.

Gomez Gonzalez, whose family reported him missing two weeks ago, was one of the region’s best-known conservationists and a defender of the monarch butterflies. He had launched a campaign against illegal logging that threatened the butterflies’ nesting sites.

Investigators do not suspect that Gomez Gonzalez’s death was the result of a robbery. According to prosecutors, the victim had 9,090 pesos, or about $ 500, when his body was discovered.

Investigators still have to say whether the murders of Gomez Gonzalez and Hernandez Romero are related to or related to their work in the butterfly reserve.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which included the El Rosario Butterfly Reserve in 2008 as a World Heritage List of Unique and Diverse Places, expressed “deep sadness and concern” about the killings and called for thorough investigation Investigation .

“UNESCO is calling to shed light on the extremely troubling circumstances in which he (Hernandez Romero) died a few days after the unsolved death of Homero Gomez Gonzalez, who is also an activist and manager in the same biosphere reserve. UNESCO said in a statement released Tuesday morning.

Rebeca Valencia, the widow of Gomez Gonzalez, told the Mexican El Pais newspapers that her husband’s death “outraged many people”.

“He was basically an ecologist,” Valencia said of her husband, adding that she was amazed that someone who was committed to protecting life could lead his life in such a violent way.

“I can’t handle it,” she said to El Pais.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described the death of Gomez Gonzalez as “unfortunate” and “painful”.

In its statement, UNESCO praised the “courage and self-sacrifice that Hernandez and Gomez have shown in their struggle to preserve the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve”.

Every October, around the day of the dead Mexicans, millions of monarch butterflies migrate to the butterfly reserve, some of which come from distant Canada, to nest in the protected area’s oyamel firs.

In 2018, ABC’s “Nightline” was granted rare access to parts of the sanctuary where tourists are restricted, and it has been reported that monarch migration has decreased by 95% since the 1990s. Experts cited a combination of climate change, illegal logging and an increase in hurricanes along the migration route as the reason for the dramatic reduction in the number of monarch butterflies making it into the reserve.

Gomez Gonzalez ‘son, Homero Gomez Valencia, 19, told the Associated Press that his father not only fought to protect the monarch butterflies, but also organized demonstrations that benefited the local community.

“He fought for his city and that makes me proud,” said Gomez Valencia. “Many of the things we have can be traced back to this struggle that lasted for many years. He was fighting a thousand things. He taught us to be a united people. ”

advertisement