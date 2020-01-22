advertisement

Two men were injured in a stab in San Fernando on Wednesday afternoon, the authorities said.

The San Fernando police received a call about the knife stab at around 4:45 p.m. Irwin Rosenberg, a detective from the Department of Forensic Science, said in an industrial area on 600 block on Arroyo Street. Officers found two men with stab wounds on site. The police believe the two were involved in a clash before the officers arrived.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department brought both men to local hospitals. Rosenberg said the injuries are not life threatening and both men are likely to survive.

At the scene, the officials found at least one weapon that was only described as a sharp object, said Rosenberg.

Detectives tried to unravel what led to the conflict between the two men and who among them could have been the suspect or the victim.

Rosenberg said there were no outstanding suspects in the case, and the incident only happened between the two men.

