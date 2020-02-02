advertisement

LONDON (AP) – London police killed a suspect after stabbing at least two people on Sunday in a terrorist investigation, which authorities are investigating.

The attack took place in the Streatham district of south London, a lively residential area that has no major British monuments, like the areas affected by previous attacks.

“The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been reported as linked to terrorism, “said police.

Witnesses reported hearing two shots just after 2 p.m. Social media showed several ambulances at the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.

Police warned people to stay out of the area.

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, told the Britain’s Press Association that he witnessed the attack.

“I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and cans of money on his chest chased by what I suppose to be a plainclothes policeman – because they were in plainclothes,” he said. “The man was then shot dead. I think I heard three shots, but I don’t remember very well.

Bulhan said he ran to a local library to seek safety.

“From the library, I saw a load of ambulances and armed police arriving on the scene,” he said.

The Prime Minister expressed concern over those injured in the terrorist incident in south-east London.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Thanks to all the emergency services who responded to the Streatham incident, which the police said was linked to terrorism.”

