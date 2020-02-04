advertisement

Six students were hit in the crash on Monday afternoon.

By Matthew Furham and Emily Shapiro

ABC News – A second high school student died as a result of a flight that hit six students near a school in Moore, Oklahoma, officials said on Tuesday.

Sophomore Yuridia Martinez died of her injuries on Tuesday, officials said at a press conference. Senior Rachel Freeman died at the scene of the accident on Monday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend, was driving a red pickup truck when he crashed into six students. Townsend did not stop after beating the students, but was arrested about three blocks away, the police said.

Townsend’s 29-year-old son was killed in a car accident on Sunday that, according to Moore Police Sgt, was close to the Monday scene. Jeremy Lewis. This crash is still under investigation, he said.

The victims on Monday, according to the school district, were cross-country and track athletes from Moore High School who ran on a sidewalk when they were hit.

Three of the four injured students – Senior Kolby Crum, Junior Shiloh Hutchinson and Senior Joseph White – remain in the hospital, officials said.

Damage to a vehicle in the Moore, Okla scene after a fatal hit and race, February 3, 2020.

KOCO-TV

Max Leroy Townsend in a photo from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma. Police arrested 57-year-old Townsend after an incident in which the truck he drove hit members of a high school cross country team in an Oklahoma City suburb. Police arrested 57-year-old Townsend after an incident in which the truck he was driving hit members of a high school cross-country team in an Oklahoma City suburb.

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Several children were hit by a car near Moore High School in Moore, OK on February 3, 2020.

KOTV

Crum is in critical condition, officials said.

Sophomore Ashton Baza was released from the hospital on Monday after breaking a leg and ankle.

Before the first responders were on site, “heroic” students stepped in to help their injured classmates, said Robert Romines, superintendent at Moore Public Schools.

“Without hesitation or thought, our students were there with their friends and started life-saving efforts, including CPR,” Romines said Tuesday’s press conference.

Martinez was thrown from the sidewalk to a pond and several students jumped into the water to get them, Romines told ABC News.

And when classmates helped Crum – who is in critical condition on Tuesday – Crum said to them, “Go to the next one, I’m fine,” said Romines.

“This is real evidence of what we did at Moore High School,” said Romines. “Just very proud of our students.”

Townsend was arrested on Monday for first degree manslaughter and multiple cases of leaving the scene of the accident.

“There were signs of impairment, based on a field sobriety test,” said Moore Police Chief Todd Strickland on Tuesday.

Townsend has an “extensive crime story” that DUIs are involved in and are leaving the scene of the accident, said Sgt. Lewis.

No motive for the fatal crash is known.

“We’ll find out why,” Lewis vowed.

After the “unthinkable tragedy”, 30 psychologists are brought in to work with students and staff, says Romines.

A vigil will be held in high school on Tuesday night, Romines said.

ABC News’ Victor Oquendo, Gina Sunseri, Marilyn Heck and William Mansell all contributed to this report.

