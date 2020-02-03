advertisement

TRADE, Texas – Two people were killed and a third person was wounded in a gunfight in a dormitory at a university in Texas on Monday, police said.

After filming at Texas A&M University-Commerce, students and staff were advised to seek protection as a precaution. The university said that three gunshot victims were in their dormitory in Pride Rock and two people were found dead.

The third person was taken to a hospital. Classes have been canceled for this day.

Commerce is located approximately 105 kilometers northeast of Dallas.

Larry Cooper III, a freshman who lives in the Pride Rock dorm, told the Dallas Morning News that he had left his room on Monday shortly before the property was announced. He said he was waiting in a friend’s room on the first floor of the dorm.

“There are police officers blocking the doors, but otherwise we’re all just sitting there waiting for the news,” Cooper said.

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen more injured while shooting off campus at a homecoming and Halloween party attended by Texas A&M Commerce students.

