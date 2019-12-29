advertisement

By Bill Hutchinson and Matthew Fuhrman

At least one victim was killed and four others injured when an armed man opened fire in a crowded Texas church on Sunday morning before being shot by two armed community members, including a security guard, officials told ABC News.

The shootout took place at 10:57 a.m. in the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement and was recorded on the church’s live stream on the service, officials said.

Witnesses told reporters that the gunman had a false beard and sunglasses and had taken communion before the attack.

Three people were taken to hospitals, including one who was in critical condition. Another victim died on the way to the hospital, officials said.

The shooter, whose name was not released immediately, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokeswoman for the MedStar hospital in Fort Worth.

Two other people were slightly injured while trying to flee the church.

“Our hearts go to the victims and families of those killed in the violent act in the West Freeway Church of Christ,” said Governor Greg Abbott, Texas, in a statement. “Places of worship are said to be sacred, and I am grateful to the community members who acted quickly to knock down the shooters and prevent further deaths. “

The FBI supports the investigation, said Matthew Desarno, special agent for the FBI’s Dallas office.

“We are working very hard to find a motive to get to the bottom of the events,” said Desarno.

The service took place when, according to the livestream video, the gunman stood up and faced a usher.

The footage shows the gunman in a long coat taking a step back before pulling a shotgun out of his coat and shooting at the usher and another member of the congregation up close. A security guard standing near the front door of the church returned the fire and met the suspect, according to the video.

White Settlement Police Chief J. P. Bevering said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon that an armed community member also shot and beat the suspect.

“The suspect has passed away and the threat has ended thanks to the exploits of these two parishioners in the church,” said Bevering.

When chaos broke out, members of the community ducked under benches as others who appeared to be armed rushed toward the shooter.

“Everything under control. Our security team did everything that was necessary,” a community leader told the live stream to the frightened members of the community.

The church leaders urged everyone to remain calm and leave the sanctuary.

“We had a gentleman who came in armed to do damage,” says the church leader in the footage.

Members of the Church can be heard shouting and crying in the livestream, including a person shouting, “I love you.”

Church member Melanie Davis said her mother was sitting next to the shooter he was attacking.

“I only give God all my glory because he was the one who protected my mother,” said Davis outside the church. “The shooter was sitting next to my mother. And so she is the one who has realized that he has a fake beard and sunglasses. “

Davis said her mother told her the shooter had gotten up a few times during the service, sometimes to take communion.

“When he got up and took Communion, he came over and started shooting. It was during Communion,” said Davis.

She said her mother, who was not injured in the attack, dived under a bench and hid when she saw the shooter pull out a shotgun from under his coat.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tweeted that his office will assist with the investigation, if necessary.

ABC News’ Marilyn Heck, Jenna Harrison and Bonnie McLean contributed to this report.

