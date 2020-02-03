advertisement

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) – Two people were killed and a third person injured in a shootout on Monday in a dormitory at a university in Texas, police said.

Students and employees were asked to set up as a precaution after the shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce. The university said there were three gunshot victims at its university residence in Pride Rock and that two people were confirmed dead.

The third person was taken to the hospital. Classes have been canceled for the day.

The business is approximately 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Larry Cooper III, a freshman who lives in the Pride Rock residence, told the Dallas Morning News that he left his room on Monday just before the shelter was announced. He said he was waiting in a friend’s room on the first floor of the university residence.

“There are police officers blocking the doors, but other than that, we are all sort of sitting and waiting for the news to come,” said Cooper.

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shootout during a homecoming and Halloween party involving students from Texas A & M-Commerce.

