Two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas Sunday morning and a third person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

MedStar Health spokesman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press that two people were fatally shot at the West Highway Church of Christ in White Settlement. A third person in critical condition is being treated at a hospital and all the victims are male, she said. MedStar is an ambulance service.

Authorities have released few details about the victims, the shooter and what led to the attack.

One senior at the church told the New York Times that one of those killed was a security guard responding to the shooter, calling him a dear friend.

“He was trying to do what he had to do to protect the rest of us,” said the elder, Mike Tinius.

“It is extremely disturbing to see anyone committing violence,” he said.

Tinius said he did not know the gunman and that the shooting appeared to be accidental.

A woman answering the phone at Christ Church West Highway told the AP she could not answer any questions and that she was told to direct questions to authorities.

WFAA, a Dallas-based television station, reported that the church was streaming the service live on YouTube and that video showed a man wearing a long coat produce a rifle or shotgun, which he shot twice before anyone to shoot again. Some members of the congregation gathered behind their necks, while others with pistols rushed the attacker, the WFAA said. She said church members can be heard screaming and crying.

The AP has not seen the video, which is listed as private on the video sharing website.

Trusty said she was told by a supervisor at the scene that one of the persons who died was a shooter. In an interview with Dallas KTVT television station, Mike Drivdahl, spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said he believes the attacker was among the three gunmen. White Settlement Police did not respond to AP requests for comment.

Two people with minor injuries were treated at the scene, Trusty said.

Gov. Greg Abbott urged the state to pray for the victims, their loved ones and the White Settlement community, about 8 miles (12 kilometers) west of Fort Worth.

“The places of worship are supposed to be sacred, and I am grateful to church members who acted quickly to remove the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Abbott said in a statement in the tweet.

It is not the first deadly shooting done at a church in Texas. In November 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire on the congregation at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing more than two dozen worshipers before taking his own life.

Associated Press

