advertisement

By Conor Finnegan, Marc Nathanson and Erin Schumaker

ABC News – A second case of the new corona virus in the US has been confirmed in a patient in Chicago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

advertisement

The patient, a 60-year-old woman living in Chicago, had traveled to Wuhan, China, in late December. She was hospitalized and is in a stable condition, according to Illinois health authorities.

The patient called her doctor in time for treatment and never attended public transportation or major meetings, said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, on Friday.

“This is an isolated case related to travel. No local emergency, ”said Arwady. “There is no need for the general public to change their behavior in any way based on this news.”

“We understand that some people are concerned about this virus and how it could affect Americans,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, at a press conference on Friday.

“The immediate risk to the US public is currently low,” said Messonnier.

63 people in the US from 22 states are examined to determine if they have corona viruses. Of these individuals, 11 tested negative and two tested positive for the virus. Four people are being tested for coronavirus in New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference on Friday. Of these four people, one person who tested negative for the virus and three others are waiting for diagnostic test results.

Patient samples are currently being tested at the CDC in Atlanta and health authorities are working to bring these tests to states that would reduce diagnosis times.

By January 23, around 2,000 passengers were checked at airports. To date, no cases of coronavirus have been found in the airport screenings.

On January 21, U.S. health officials reported the first US coronavirus case to be diagnosed with a 30-year-old Washington state man who recently traveled to Wuhan.

So far, 830 cases of coronavirus have been reported in China. In addition, the Chinese National Health Commission reports that three cases have been reported in Thailand, two in Vietnam and one per person in Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

Hospitals in Wuhan overwhelmed by patient influx

Hospitals in China are trying to handle the large influx of patients seeking treatment. “Lack of medical care, please help!” The Wuhan Children’s Hospital can be found on Weibo, China’s social network, and advocates surgical masks, disposable clothing, gloves and goggles. Several other hospitals have made similar requests.

In the meantime, Wuhan has built a brand new 1,000-bed hospital to address the outbreak, which is expected to be completed by February 3. The city is following in the footsteps of Beijing, where a similar rapid hospital was built to combat the 2003 SARS outbreak.

The U.S. Department of State issues a travel warning for China

This announcement comes because the U.S. State Department has warned Americans not to enter the Chinese province of Hubei because of the coronavirus when the Chinese authorities announced on Thursday that the virus had increased the death toll to 25.

The United States is also moving most of its diplomats and their families from the consulate general in Wuhan, the 11 million city in Hubei, where cases of the new virus were first discovered.

The U.S. Department of State released a new travel report late Thursday, which identified Hubei Region Level 4, Do Not Travel, as the strongest of the four government-issued travel alert levels. It is comparable to hot spots and war zones such as North Korea, Syria and Iran.

China’s National Health Commission announced on Thursday that the death toll from the virus has increased from 17 to 25.

Another eight deaths included, according to The Associated Press, China’s first death outside central Hubei province, in which an 80-year-old man died in northern Hebei province after returning there after a two-month stay in Wuhan.

The health department said that in 27 provinces across China, in addition to the eight new deaths, 259 new confirmed cases were reported, six of which were cured and released.

In response to the virus, Shanghai Disneyland officials said the huge theme park will be closed until further notice, “to ensure the health and safety of our guests.” The move takes place in one of the busiest weeks of the year.

The park in Pudong, Shanghai, is about a two-hour flight from Wuhan.

The U.S. State Department states that China has increased its level to 2, even for the government, often due to arbitrary detentions and law enforcement concerns, including so-called exit bans, which prevent US citizens from leaving the country, often for the government Be careful to remain a lever against relatives, according to whom it is.

A senior State Department official said the US saw “positive signs” in China’s response to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, but added that China has had no transparency in the past and that face-saving was more of an issue deals with admitting and dealing with the problem.

“We are concerned but cautiously optimistic,” said the official.

Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.

advertisement