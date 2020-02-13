SAN DIEGO – A second case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in the United States among Chinese evacuees, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The person was on board a flight from Wuhan City that arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Southern California last week, the CDC said.

The patient was isolated in a San Diego hospital, UC San Diego Health confirmed.

Also isolated is a woman who was mistakenly released due to an incorrectly labeled sample that was not tested for coronavirus.

She was returned to the hospital on Monday after testing positive for the virus.

She was expected to fully recover.

The two patients arrived on different planes and were accommodated in separate facilities; There are no epidemiological links between them, ”says a CDC statement.

A third person, whose test results are still pending, is also hospitalized in isolation.

“We want to reassure our patients, their loved ones, and the community at large that no hospital or clinic at UC San Diego Health is at risk of exposure,” said a health care system statement.

Hundreds of people, including State Department employees and their families, have flown to military bases in California, Texas and Nebraska from Wuhan, a city of 11 million people that is the epicenter of the virus, on charter flights. The only confirmed evacuation cases were in Miramar, where around 200 people are quarantined until all are resolved.

The novel corona virus has killed more than 1,000 people overseas, but only 14 cases have been confirmed in the United States.