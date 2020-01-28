advertisement

Atlanta Rapper 2 Chainz does not delay greatness. The hip hop veteran reminded fans that his next No Face No Case compilation is still coming out next week.

Key facts: Last night, Deuce went to Instagram to share new LP album art.

Key details: In early January 2020, Chainz announced the new studio effort.

Wait, there is more: The album features four of Chainz’s protégés.

This year, the list will connect with him and release a compilation album called No Face No Case, due out on February 7. Sleepy Rose, Worl, Skooly and Hott LockedN will showcase their skills with the help of Tity Boi and give the world their sound and what they are talking about. Everyone comes in a different atmosphere, so expect nothing but street tales and traps for this next album. (OnSmash)

Before you leave: Recently, Chainz blessed fans with its new Futurein preview of “Dead Man Walking”.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNczWMHvkMM (/ integrated)

