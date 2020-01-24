Atlanta Rapper 2 Chainz recently opened the Barclays Center for Yams Day in Brooklyn, but a few days later he is in Dubai and does not respect his name.
Key facts: This week, Deuce used his social media pages to show images of Dubai police searching him and his entourage after the suspected marijuana.
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyX6fDUZuis (/ integrated)
Key details: Apart from the police incident, he recently abandoned his new Future-Music video “Dead Man Walking”.
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNczWMHvkMM (/ integrated)
Wait, there is more: Chainz also stood out for his city in a recently published Falcons Hawks Braves video.
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVPaMopfRtI (/ integrated)
Before you leave: A few weeks ago, Big Toni showed up to celebrate the NBA superstar James Lebron“Anniversary with his Los Angeles Lakers teammates.
See this post on Instagram
“Even if I sit down, I stand out” Happy Gday to real one !!!