Two united fires came together to form a massive scent in southeastern Australia and one man suffered serious burns while defending a home, on a night in unbelievable conditions during the nation’s unprecedented crisis, the fire, officials said Saturday.

Authorities were assessing the damage as firefighters battled the blaze blazed by high winds at night and lightning strikes ignited new flames in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s most populous states. Conditions were milder on Saturday and the forecast remained relatively benign for next week.

“In the scheme of things, we did well last night,” said Andrew Crisp, Victoria’s emergency management commissioner.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters that officials were “extremely relieved” the fires were no longer devastating overnight.

A man suffered burns while defending a home near Tumbarumba in New South Wales and was airlifted to a Sydney hospital in serious condition to undergo surgery, Fitzsimmons said.

Some firefighters received minor burns and one suffered shortness of breath, but they were not admitted to hospital, he said.

With no heavy rainfall expected, the 640,000-hectare (1.58 million-hectare) fire that was created overnight when two fires merged into the Snowy Mountains region near Tumbarumba, near the Victorian border, is expected to burn for weeks, officials said.

Australia’s fire crisis has killed at least 26 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and razed an area larger than the US state of Indiana since September.

She also has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government of taking more action to combat climate change, which experts say has exacerbated the flames. Thousands of protesters gathered late Friday in Sydney and Melbourne, calling for Morrison to be fired and Australia to take tougher action on global warming.

The protesters held placards saying “We deserve more than your negligence”, “This is ecosystem collapse” and “We cannot breathe”, referring to the wild fire smoke that has engulfed both cities.

Australia is the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquefied natural gas. Australians are also among the weakest emitters of greenhouse gas per capita.

On Friday, thousands of people on the road to fires fled to evacuation centers, while some chose to ignore evacuation orders and stayed to protect their homes.

Evan Harris, who lives in the rural village of Burragate in New South Wales, said police and fire crews told him he had to leave his cottage because of the threat. He told them he would go nowhere.

Burragate was swamped by smoke for several hours Friday and was directly on the fire track.

A firefighting team and several members of the Australian Army succeeded in trying to preserve the property, and they were prepared to shoot at a fire station if the flames exceeded them.

In the end, the winds died down and so did the fire. But crews worry the flames will light up again during a fire season that could continue for months.

Harris said he likes to live off the grid in his remote home, which is made of mud bricks. He has no electricity, instead uses batteries to light the lights and a small wood burner to heat the water. The cottage itself has a warm and cozy feel. And Harris feels like he has a point to make.

“If this house survives, I think it will be a wake-up call for people,” he said. “That maybe people should start building like this instead of overpriced houses.”

Harris prepared for the flames by throwing iron sheets over his windows and clearing the area around the grass house and shrubs that might have been on fire. He dug a hole away from the cottage to house his gas canisters.

Harris said he was disappointed in the destruction of the environment and that people should pay attention to the more sustainable way in which autochthonous Australians previously lived.

“This is a result of human species that require a lot of environment,” he said of the fires.

Associated Press writer Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, contributed to this report.

Nick Perry, The Associated Press

