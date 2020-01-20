advertisement

The BGR Deals team offers a lot of different deals every day, so we started finalizing the five very best deals every afternoon to make sure you don’t miss anything. On Monday we have a rare Roomba sale that lowers the best-selling iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum cleaner to the Black Friday price of $ 199.99 and the Roomba 960 from $ 650 to $ 399.99. We’ve also dug a secret deal you shouldn’t know, a refurbished Fire TV stick for just $ 29.99 instead of $ 40 on an Amazon page with “Staging-Product-Not-Retail-Sale” in the URL. Other top offers today include Alexa and Google Assistant enabled wifi smart plugs for just $ 5.25 each with coupon code E22PXEVO, a sale on flagships of the Samsung Galaxy S10 + from just $ 699 instead of $ 1,000, and a stunning $ 1,200 65-inch 4K Roku TV that is somehow for sale for just $ 450.49 after a discount and an additional discount coupon! View below the five best deals of the day on January 20.

Roomba Robot Vacuum Sale

iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum cleaner

3 Stage Cleaning system removes dirt, dust and hair from hard floors and carpet, lifts it up and sucks it up

Dual Multi Surface brushes work together to collect dust, dirt and large debris; The Auto Adjust cleaning head automatically adjusts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors

Patented dirt detection sensors warn Roomba to work harder in concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic areas in your home

Full range of sensors navigates intelligently through the robot under and around objects and under furniture to thoroughly clean your floors

Edge Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to wipe dirt away from edges and corners

Connect and schedule anywhere; Use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to arrange cleanup; Use the iRobot HOME app to plan and monitor cleaning sessions

Operates up to 90 minutes before it is automatically connected and charged

Roomba Essentials Wi-Fi connected, smart navigation, Auto Adjust cleaning head, works on carpets and hard floors

Contents of the box: 1 Roomba 675 robot vacuum cleaner with WiFi connectivity, 1 home base charging station, 1 North American line cord, extra filter, user manual, documentation package

iRobot does not certify the quality or authenticity of products purchased from unauthorized resellers on Amazon, and does not cover claims, offers any service, or offers replacements for products purchased from these sellers

iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5x the air force for improved pick-up performance. (In comparison with Roomba 600 series)

Intelligent cards and cleans a whole level of your house. Patented iAdapt 2.0 technology with vSLAM navigation actively records thousands of precise measurements per millisecond to optimize coverage.

Ideal for houses with pets. Premium 3-stage cleaning system cleans the dirt and hair of pets you see and the allergens and dust you don’t see.

Unique double rubber brushes with multiple surfaces adapt and bend to maintain constant contact with carpets and hard floors.

High efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles of just 10 microns.

Automatically recharges when needed and then continues cleaning – until the job is completed.

Customize and determine how you clean with the iRobot HOME app, Alexa or the Google Assistant.

With Roomba Essentials Wi-Fi connection, smart navigation, patented dirt detection technology, edge sweeping brush, automatically adjustable cleaning head, works on carpets and hard floors

Contents of the box: 1 Roomba 960 Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum cleaner, 1 home base charging station, 1 North American line cord, 1 extra AeroForce highly efficient filter, 1 extra side brush, 1 dual mode virtual wall barrier (including 2 AA batteries), User manual, documentation package

iRobot does not certify the quality or authenticity of products purchased from unauthorized resellers and does not cover claims, offers any service or offers no replacements for products purchased from these sellers.

Certified refurbished Fire TV stick

A certified refurbished Fire TV stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote has been refurbished, tested and certified to look and work like new.

Fire TV Stick, the best-selling streaming media player with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd generation). Use the special on / off, volume and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar and receiver.

Start and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote. View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME or CBS All Access, plus stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV and others.

Fire TV Stick devices have more storage space for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, and browse millions of websites such as Facebook and Reddit with Firefox or Silk.

Alexa on Fire TV offers the most extensive voting experience of any streaming media player: view live camera feeds, view the weather, dim the light and stream music.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, plus ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music.

No cable or satellite? No problem. Watch live TV and sports with subscriptions to Hulu, PlayStation Vue and others.

Seamlessly switch between your headphones and sound system – pair compatible Bluetooth headphones with Fire TV to listen to movies, TV shows and music.

Gosund Smart Plugs (4-pack)

Control everywhere: the simplest and cheapest way to make your home smart is to get a smart plug. Switch the electronics on / off everywhere with your smartphone

Hands-free voice control: works with Alexa and Google Home. Control your devices via voice control. Hands-free experience, perfect for the mother, the disabled or the light switch that is difficult to reach

User-friendly functions: you can create a group / scene for all your devices and control many with a single command. Set a schedule in the app so that it turns on / off at specific times of the day and every day of the week

Enjoy fast installation: the installation is simple and fast. No hub required. Flexible control of a large number of plug-in devices such as light, fan, radio, aquarium light, Christmas tree light, crockpot, wash burners, monitors, speakers and chargers

Lifetime customer service: Gosund smart plugs are supported with 90 days money back guarantee, 2 year warranty and lifetime support

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

A compelling Cinematic Infinity display, professional camera and Wireless PowerShare The next generation is there

Ultrasonic fingerprint ID in display protects and unlocks at the first touch; Video playback time: up to 22 hours

Professional camera effortlessly takes epic, professional photos of the world as you see it

Intelligent access to power by learning how and when you use your phone; Intelligent all-day battery: 4,100 mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi: 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax 2.4G + 5 GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024 QAM, USB 3.1 Gen 1, Bluetooth v5.0, Earjack 3.5 millimeters Stereo

TCL 65 ″ Class 5 Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV

Smart functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels with more than 500,000 films and TV episodes via Roku TV

Combines 4K Ultra HD image brightness with the contrast, color and details of Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike image

Ful lView design offers a clean, contemporary edge-to-edge glass display that seamlessly matches your viewing experience

Auto Game Mode automatically improves performance by offering the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best image settings for gaming

Inputs: 4 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, composite, headphone connection, optical audio output, Ethernet

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 56.9 inch x 33.1 inch x 3.1 inch, TV with stand: 56.9 inch x 35.2 inch x 11.4 inch

Easy voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Geoff Robinson Photography / Shutterstock

