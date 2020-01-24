advertisement

There were so many daily deals that we shared with readers on Friday, so we reduced it to five in particular, who are clearly the best of the bunch. The star of today’s show – if you can get it – is a rare deal that lowers the Fire TV Stick 4K to the lowest price ever of $ 24.99. Use the coupon code 4KFIRETV to get it, but not that not all customers are eligible for the deal (more information here).

Other top offers on Friday are Black Friday prices on AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, which is also incredibly rare. Note: AirPods Pro is now sold out, but you can still order them to record the discount. We estimate that they will be shipped within a few weeks based on similar sales in the past. You can also have a best-selling 50-inch 4K Fire TV for just $ 279.99 (and receive a free Echo Dot with coupon code FTVE20), an amazing Roomba robot vacuum cleaner sale with prices starting at $ 199, and an unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 with a design on all screens for just $ 299.98!

Fire TV Stick 4K

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

Start and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy beautiful images with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +.

Choose from 500,000 films and TV episodes.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills.

TOSHIBA 50-inch 4K Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition (with free Echo Dot)

Built-in Fire TV Experience – Fire TV Edition brings live-over-the-air TV and your favorite streaming content together on the home screen. Connect an HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live-over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney +, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.

Dolby Vision HDR – Improved 4K HDR image with a larger contrast range and superior brightness.

Lifelike image quality – Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD image quality with more than 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. View movies and TV shows to life in ultra high definition.

Voice Remote with Alexa – Everything you expect from a remote control – plus launch apps, search TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, with just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix, HBO and PlayStation Vue buttons you have direct access to your favorite apps.

Get smarter – this TV is smart and easy in all ways. Connect it, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. What’s more, your TV is getting smarter with new Alexa skills and functions through automatic software updates over the air, so you always have the latest.

AirPods offers

AirPods Pro

Active noise reduction for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for an adjustable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life

AirPods 2

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

Roomba offers

iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum cleaner

3 Stage Cleaning system removes dirt, dust and hair from hard floors and carpet, lifts it up and sucks it up

Dual Multi Surface brushes work together to collect dust, dirt and large debris; The Auto Adjust cleaning head automatically adjusts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors

Patented dirt detection sensors warn Roomba to work harder in concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic areas in your home

Full range of sensors navigates intelligently through the robot under and around objects and under furniture to thoroughly clean your floors

Edge Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to wipe dirt away from edges and corners

Connect and schedule anywhere; Use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to arrange cleanup; Use the iRobot HOME app to plan and monitor cleaning sessions

Operates up to 90 minutes before it is automatically connected and charged

iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5x the air force for improved pick-up performance. (In comparison with Roomba 600 series)

Intelligent cards and cleans a whole level of your house. Patented iAdapt 2.0 technology with vSLAM navigation actively records thousands of precise measurements per millisecond to optimize coverage.

Ideal for houses with pets. Premium 3-stage cleaning system cleans the dirt and hair of pets you see and the allergens and dust you don’t see.

Unique double rubber brushes with multiple surfaces adapt and bend to maintain constant contact with carpets and hard floors.

High efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles of just 10 microns.

Automatically recharges when needed and then continues cleaning – until the job is completed.

Customize and determine how you clean with the iRobot HOME app, Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Samsung Galaxy A50 American version Factory Unlocked

With a battery that lasts up to 35 hours all day, the Galaxy A50 can keep up with your pace throughout the day and at night; If you need a boost, quickly back up with fast charging

With three specialized lenses, the Galaxy A50 is the only camera you’ll ever need; Capture more of what you see in every shot, thanks to our advanced ultra-wide field of view of 123 degrees; Take vivid pictures with a 25MP main camera or take flattering selfies with a deep lens that focuses on you by softening the background

With a slim, 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen from edge to edge, the slim-fit Galaxy A50 easily fits in your pocket

Keep it all with 64 GB built-in memory; Expand your memory to 512 GB with a microSD card (available separately)

Error detection automatically alerts you when your photo is not perfect, so you never lose a moment

Wireless voice, data and messaging services compatible with most major US GSM and CDMA networks; Support for certain functions and services such as vowifi and Hotspot varies per service provider

Image source: news broadcast / REX / Shutterstock

