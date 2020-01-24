advertisement

You might be forgiven for thinking that it was a caravan from the early 1950s that was taken to a site somewhere on the east coast, but it is actually a house crossing Leicester.

This photograph from our archives was the subject of a report in the Mercure exactly 70 years ago.

The title which accompanied the play, which appeared in January 1950, reads as follows: “The house which took three hours to build”.

The story continued to explain: “Early today, an articulated truck progressed slowly along the bumpy track that runs through the center of Evington House Estate, Leicester.

“When he left, about three hours later, a two-bedroom house with a combined kitchen and bathroom, and a living room, had emerged in his wake.

“The house is the first of its kind to be erected in this country and was purchased by John Laing and Sons Ltd, which erects houses for Leicester Corporation on the Evington and New Parks properties.

“This new house, called ‘Terrapin’ and costing £ 900, will solve the housing problems of one of their key men.

“Made in Swansea, the Terrapin is a mobile, folding house that can be erected by six men in three hours.

“After being transported to the site by a truck, it is lowered onto the foundations and the chambers are“ unfolded ”on each side of the main structure, which is made of non-corrosive light alloy and should last around 30 years. “

The house was used as accommodation for workers in the construction company.

