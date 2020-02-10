advertisement

Last man: 1917 won the Oscar for the best visual effects.

Directed by Sam Mendes, the man behind Skyfall, 1917 is a slowly moving nightmare through the pits of World War I. To create this impressive battlefield, the film uses some breathtaking effects.

It hit other, very different but similarly stunning works for the award in “The Lion King”, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, “Avengers: Endgame” and “The Irishman”.

In order for the film to maintain its incredible illusion (that of two “unbroken” shots), the VFX team had to make some sturdy seams of all the material behind the scenes.

For example, there is a moment when George MacKay’s character jumps into a waterfall and flows down the river, gasping for air – it turns out that this jump is entirely CG, even with a digital body double.

Guillaume Rocheron, head of the film’s visual effects department, estimates that 91% of the final cut was edited by the effects team.

Rocheron said of other complications of the VFX:

There was a sting in the no man’s land that really kept me awake at night. Inside the trench, Roger Deakin turned the actors on a technocrane to make the movement really smooth. This transition was difficult because it was very slow and you really have time to see it. We assumed a fully digital shot in the middle to make the transition completely seamless. It’s all about details.

If anything looks like a transition, you’ll reveal the magic trick behind the film. Our work is well done if the viewer never questions it.

1917 is now in British cinemas.

