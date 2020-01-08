advertisement

The strong staging of “They Shall Not Grow Old” is a sign of Sam Mendes’ likely Oscar leader – there is a good chance to dethrone “Rise of Skywalker”.

Sam Mendes’ “1917” is fresh from its prices on Sunday evening and jumps from 11 theaters to about 3,200 and is probably number 1 this weekend. In and of itself, this will be impressive for the First World War film without stars and with a risky technical element that is at the heart of its narrative style. However, it could double the shot of any other title, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

There will certainly be far more interest than two new releases, “Like a Boss” (Paramount) and “Underwater” (20th Century Fox), as well as “Just Mercy”, which like “1917” was a Christmas day platform release. They will vie with strong holdovers “Jumanji: The Next Wave” and “Little Women”.

Four new major films will increase revenue and are expected to exceed the second weekend of last year, which saw $ 120 million. This will build on the very early lead over last year that has been amassed so far.

“1917” not only had a strong platform run, but the number of theaters actually increased by 7% – with the first vacation more. With this achievement spanning seven cities, not just the usual New York / Los Angeles duo, this indicates a broader interest that suggests a strong opening.

How strong? This is a high-end estimate, but based on dynamics, timing, awards, and a key factor – the genre – we’re assuming $ 30 to $ 35 million. Even $ 25 million (closer to consensus) would be strong.

Look at the precedents: three major war films were opened in January in the past decade. Adjusted, American Sniper, Lone Survivor, and Zero Dark Thirty opened approximately $ 90 million, $ 40 million, and $ 25 million, respectively. These films were about contemporary conflict, but keep in mind that Dunkirk was also a historical piece and debuted over $ 50 million. (Christopher Nolan didn’t hurt either.)

And if World War I seems too far away, remember that “They Shall Not Grow Old,” Peter Jackson’s presentation of war footage, brought in $ 17 million in limited shows. Find out that almost everyone who saw this will buy tickets from “1917”, and many of them early. That is a strong foundation.

All of that and Oscar nominations that are still pending. The $ 100 million production could be in the rare position of being the best photo candidate, number one in parallel to its nomination. Even rarer: box office performance could play a key role in Oscars’ chances of winning.

After 16 days, “Just Mercy” is to be expanded to around 2,200 cinemas on four screens in New York and Los Angeles. It is hoping for a supporting actor nomination for Jamie Foxx; he and co-star Michael B. Jordan are very interested. It should be enough to push those over $ 10 million, possibly higher, and take second place among the new, wider players. His original Cinemascore was a sky-high A +.

That’s what the R-rated comedy “Like a Boss” is about. Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek lead the cast as two women whose beauty company arouses the interest of an unscrupulous partner. It is the second major studio release by seasoned indie director Miguel Arteta (formerly “Alexander and the Terrible, Terrible, Not a Good, Very Bad Day” for Disney). It is noteworthy that the runtime is only 83 minutes and there are currently no reviews. Expectations are between $ 9 and $ 13 million.

“Underwater” was shot in mid-2017. The $ 80 million production – via underwater creatures attacking scientists who work in an ocean laboratory after an earthquake – has had mixed reviews initially. It shows Kristen Stewart, who can’t take a break these days, and French actor Vincent Cassel. Expect a plethora of headlines that use the title to describe the box office reactions after the price is below – possibly substantial – $ 10 million.

Holdovers should include “Skywalker” under $ 20 million, “Jumanji: The Next Level” under $ 15 million, “Little Women” under $ 10 million, “Frozen II” under $ 7 million, and the Find rest (including the second weekend of “Jumanji: The Next Level”). The Grudge ”) at $ 5 million or less.

