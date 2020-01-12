advertisement

Universal’s release strategy for DreamWorks “1917” paid off. After a limited release on Christmas Day and a surprising win from Golden Globe Best Picture, Sam Mendes’ World War I film broadened this weekend, exceeding expectations with an opening price of $ 36.5 million from 3,434 screens.

Together with the domestic circulation of $ 2.7 million and the overseas launch of $ 21.1 million, “1917” is $ 60.3 million worldwide, exceeding the total of $ 59.4 million -Dollar, which Universal achieved with “Cats” in December after four weeks of publication. With a reported $ 90 million budget, the film should more than catch up on its budget in the coming weeks as it is expected to receive multiple Oscar nominations and will continue to draw audiences over the next few weeks.

The target group distribution for “1917” was 65% white and 60% male. However, age demographics were relatively even: 25-34 were leading with 29%, while demos with 18-24 and 55+ were equally represented with 18%. The reception is very good with an A-CinemaScore rating of 90% Rotten Tomatoes.

Holiday Holdovers took second and third place this weekend, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in second place after four weekends with $ 15 million and $ 478 million and “Jumanji: The Next Level” with 14 million USD and USD 257 million in third place after five weekends.

The top 5 are completed by the Paramount comedy “Like A Boss” and the drama “Just Mercy” by Warner Bros., both tied for fourth place with openings of around $ 10 million that met expectations.

While the numbers for the two films are similar, the reception was very different. “Like A Boss” was postponed by critics with a 22% Rotten Tomatoes score and only got a decent B with CinemaScore and a 3/5 with Postrak. In the meantime, “Just Mercy” achieved an RT score of 81%, which was accompanied by an A + CinemaScore and 5/5 by Postrak.

The film also won over celebrities like Kobe Bryant, Common, John Legend, Lena Waithe and Kanye and Kim Kardashian West, who bought all the cinemas so people could watch “Just Mercy” for free. While the film will not be on the Oscar nomination list, this mostly positive word of mouth should help him hold his own, especially on the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. when the audience chose films about social justice like “Selma” Has. and “Hidden Figures.”

Outside of the top 5, Sony’s Little Women is in sixth place at $ 7.6 million and $ 74 million as the company hopes to grow well over $ 100 million domestically after tomorrow’s Oscar Nominations have been received. Among them is Fox’s “Underwater”, a $ 50 million suspense thriller that will flop with an opening of only an estimated $ 7 million. It is the second high profile flop in two months for lead actor Kristen Stewart after the flop of “Charlie’s Angels” in November. The film, distributed by Disney, has a C on CinemaScore and 53% on Rotten Tomatoes.

